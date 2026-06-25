25 rescue dogs don SUPERGIRL capes at Orchard, with 10 looking for forever homes

10 rescue dogs featured at SUPERGIRL-themed adoption event looking for homes

A group of rescue dogs swapped their usual collars for superhero capes over the weekend, as an adoption-themed event in Orchard Road put the spotlight on Singapore’s rescue animals and the people who care for them.

Held outside Wisma Atria last Saturday (20 June), the Heroes With Paws event saw 25 rescue dogs dressed in SUPERGIRL capes mingling with members of the public, sharing their rescue stories and encouraging more people to consider adoption.

According to a press release seen by MS News, the free event was organised by Warner Bros. Pictures Singapore in partnership with animal welfare group Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD), ahead of the release of SUPERGIRL, which opened in Singapore cinemas and IMAX on 24 June.

10 adoptable dogs met potential owners

Among the dogs at the event were 10 rescue dogs currently available for adoption through SOSD.

Members of the public were seen mingling with the dogs throughout the evening, with many inquiring about the adoption process.

The event aimed to celebrate personalities, resilience, and second chances while highlighting how every rescue dog has a hero story.

Inspired by SUPERGIRL and Krypto

The event drew inspiration from the relationship between SUPERGIRL and her canine companion Krypto in the upcoming DC Studios film.

Instead of focusing solely on superheroes on screen, organisers chose to celebrate real-life four-legged heroes closer to home.

Fosterers, adopters and handlers shared stories about the dogs’ journeys from rescue to rehabilitation, highlighting how many had overcome difficult circumstances before finding loving homes.

Visitors also learnt more about SOSD’s work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming stray and abandoned dogs in Singapore.

Apart from meeting the dogs, visitors took part in interactive games, audience activities and photo opportunities with a SUPERGIRL-themed display.

The evening concluded with a group photo featuring the rescue dogs dressed in their superhero capes.

Raising awareness for adoption

While the event served as a promotional tie-in for the upcoming SUPERGIRL film, organisers also hoped it would encourage more Singaporeans to consider adoption when looking to add a dog to the family.

Rescue groups have long highlighted the challenges faced by abandoned and stray dogs, many of whom spend months — and sometimes years — waiting for permanent homes.

For those who missed the event but are interested in adoption, SOSD said interested adopters can contact the organisation directly to learn more about the dogs available for rehoming.

Also read: SOSD to hold SUPERGIRL-themed dog adoption drive at Wisma Atria on 20 June

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Featured image adapted from Warner Bros. Singapore.