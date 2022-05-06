Rider’s Belongings Fly Out Of Unzipped Bag Along CTE, TikTok Viewers Express Sympathies

Rider Loses Belongings On CTE After They Fly Out Of Unzipped Bag

The road is a place where all kinds of unpredictable things can happen. Therefore, it’s important for users to remain calm and alert to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

Thankfully, one rider managed to keep his composure even as his belongings flew out of his bag along the Central Expressway (CTE).

When footage of the incident was shared on TikTok and Facebook, many were quick to sympathise with him.

Rider loses belongings along CTE

On Thursday (5 May), TikTok user @thenoobnetworker posted a video of himself riding along the CTE.

As he was speeding down the road, his unzipped sling bag suddenly opened up and its contents flew out.

When he realised what happened, he frantically closed his bag. However, it was too late as pretty much everything had already fallen out by then.

Nevertheless, he was impressively able to keep calm throughout the whole ordeal and remain safe while driving.

Netizens sympathise with his loss

When footage of the incident was shared on social media, netizens sympathised with his unfortunate mishap.

Some even shared their own similar experiences of losing items while zooming down the road on a bike.

One TikTok user asked if the rider was able to return to the site and retrieve his items, reminding him to secure his bags properly in the future.

However, the OP replied that it was “too risky” and that he had learned his lesson from the incident.

A kind stranger even volunteered to help him crowdfund money to recoup his losses.

Of course, the most important thing is that the rider himself was unharmed, as one TikToker pointed out.

The commenter wrote that while things can easily be bought, the same cannot be said for a life.

After the incident, the rider shared a new TikTok video of him carrying a different bag, which he makes sure to check every once in a while.

Safety is always the priority

Everyone has experienced the panic of losing something valuable and important.

Thankfully, the rider was able to remain calm and not endanger himself during his ordeal.

At the end of the day, items can always be replaced — but we only have one life.

Hopefully, the loss he incurred was minimal and he will be able to recover his belongings.

Featured image adapted from @thenoobnetworker on TikTok.