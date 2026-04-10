Women filmed riding PMDs with children in Jurong East, netizens criticise their actions

Four PMDs ride around Jurong East while blasting music at night, netizens criticise their behaviour

Four allegedly oversized Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) were seen riding along a pathway in Jurong East.

Some were blasting music loudly from their speakers as they crossed the road.

The video was posted on Wednesday (8 April) on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

It has since received over 300 reactions and 180 comments.

Women ride on mobility scooters with children in tow

In the 20-second clip, four groups of women and children can be seen riding the allegedly oversized PMDs along the junction of Jurong East Ave 1 and Jurong Town Hall Road.

The exact date and time of the incident were not specified.

At least two of the PMDs were occupied by four riders, including toddlers and young children.

They casually ride past the Original Poster (OP), who shakily films the scene.

The group then continues along the shared bicycle and pedestrian pathway down Jurong East Ave 1.

Netizens criticise behaviour

Many netizens appeared dissatisfied with the group, claiming that their PMD usage would be short-lived, given the implementation of the new laws on 1 June.

Others urged netizens to take note of such incidents and to report them to LTA.

However, one netizen disagreed with the OP’s actions, labelling them a busybody.

New rules incoming

From 1 June, a host of new laws targeting the misuse and safety of Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) and PMDs will take effect.

For example, it will now be illegal to own oversized PMDs.

Those in possession of such devices may be penalised, and LTA enforcement officers will also be allowed to confiscate illegal mobility devices, even from homes.

Registered PMDs are also required to be certified to the UL2272 fire safety standard and undergo periodic inspection every two years.

Also read: PMA speed limit in S’pore set to 6km/h from 1 June, in line with brisk walking pace

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Featured image adapted from Jin Ling via Complaint Singapore and Mobot.