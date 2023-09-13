Cars Stop Along Road Shoulder Along AYE, Apparently Waiting For ERP To End

Cars Appear To Stop Along Road Shoulder To Avoid ERP Charges

As Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates continue to rise in a bid to ease traffic congestion in Singapore, many drivers are finding ways to avoid the charges.

Recently, several vehicles were spotted parked along a road shoulder on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) during the evening rush hour.

They appeared to be waiting for the ERP gantry to shut off or for its price to drop.

However, according to regulations, drivers should not be stopping along expressway road shoulders unless in cases of emergencies or breakdowns.

4 cars & 4 motorcycles parked along AYE road shoulder to supposedly avoid ERP

Footage of the incident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Monday (11 Sep).

According to the caption, the curious sighting occurred that same day.

In the video, four cars and four motorcycles have stopped along the road shoulder leading to an ERP gantry along the AYE before the Clementi Road exit.

Apparently, these motorists were waiting for the ERP gantry to shut off, or for its price to drop.

While the post states that it happened at around 6.05pm, the ERP gantry display shows that it was 6.25pm.

According to the OneMotoring website, the ERP toll there is S$1 from 6pm to 6.25pm and S$0.50 from 6.25pm to 6.30pm. It then switches off after that.

Motorists not supposed to stop along road shoulders unless there is emergency

However, the drivers and riders who stopped at the road shoulder may be in violation of road regulations.

The Road Traffic (Expressway Traffic) Rules under the Road Traffic Act state that no vehicle should stop at the road shoulders of expressways unless absolutely necessary.

Situations where a vehicle can stop along road shoulders include:

Vehicle breakdown, mechanical defect, or lack of fuel, oil or water

Illness, accident, or other such emergencies

To allow others to help in the event of the previous two occurrences

Even then, motorists should take note not to remain stationary for longer than necessary.

