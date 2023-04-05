M’sia Roadside Vendor Feeds Dog Visiting Her Stall Every Morning, Earns Praise For Kind Actions

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Roadside Vendor In Malaysia Feeds Dog Whenever It’s Feeling Hungry

It can be distressing to see stray animals in our community in dire straits, with limited access to food or water. Now and then, though, a kind Samaritan comes along to help them, restoring our faith in humanity.

This was the case recently in Malaysia, where a roadside vendor showed kindness towards a stray dog in her area.

She would reportedly feed it breakfast whenever the canine ‘patronises’ the stall.

Roadside vendor in Malaysia feeds dog daily

The vendor posted a TikTok clip of the dog visiting her stall, explaining the reasons behind her helping the animal.

The video starts with the dog waiting by the kerb, looking up and down the street with a forlorn look on its face.

Naming the dog Jojo, she explains that the canine likes to stand in front of her stall every morning, seemingly eager for a meal.

The vendor then moves on to prepare the food, which consists of rice, fried chicken and two eggs.

As the vendor prepares the meal, Jojo can be seen waiting patiently by the road.

Vendor says dog is respectful and doesn’t disturb people

When Jojo’s food is ready, the vendor packs it up before walking over to a corner of the street and placing it on the grass.

Once she leaves, Jojo scampers over hesitantly and peers over at the vendor before digging in.

This is apparently its way of showing respect, which the vendor seems to appreciate.

“Most of the time [I’m] afraid of dogs but not Jojo because it doesn’t disturb people,” she explains.

Netizens praise vendor’s for going the extra mile

The video has since gone viral, with many users commending the vendor for taking the extra steps to look after Jojo.

A couple of users thanked her for going the extra mile, especially when she didn’t have to.

Others shared that they too look after stray dogs in their community, giving them canned food whenever possible.

One user even suggested she give Jojo sambal sauce as well, to which she explained that it hated the seasoning.

A wholesome encounter

The stray animals of our community often slip under the radar and go unnoticed. However, it is important to note that they too require our assistance.

Kudos to the vendor for extending her help whenever necessary and recognising the good in Jojo, despite her fears.

Hopefully, this will encourage more netizens to be similarly gracious to their local stray animals.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.