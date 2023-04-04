Grab Rider Escorts Kitten Out Of Busy Road In M’sia, Praised For Quick-Thinking

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Grab Rider Lifts Kitten From Malaysia Road, Bringing It To Safety

All too often, stray animals become the tragic victims of fatal road accidents on expressways.

Fortunately, a kitten in Malaysia managed to avoid such a fate with the help of a kind Grab rider who lifted it to safety from a busy street.

@aleisapereira4 I WAS GONNA TAKE IT HOME BUT THE GRAB DRIVER GOT TO IT FIRST 😭😭 ♬ cupid twin version – ⟡ TRACYTRACKS ⟡

It even chose the rider as its new owner, crawling back to him and refusing to leave his side.

The video has now gone viral, with many cooing over the adorable sight.

Grab rider lifts kitten to safety

A netizen posted the video to TikTok on Sunday (2 Apr).

The clip starts with a tiny kitten tottering along a busy street near SS13 in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

It appears to be a precarious situation with several vehicles moving ahead and a Grab rider just managing to avoid running over it.

The rider then stops by the side of the road, disembarking to gently pick the kitten up.

As if sensing his approach, the kitten stops walking and stays still while the rider drops it off behind a fence at the roadside.

His efforts are in vain, though — the feline crawls back out from underneath the fence.

Laughing, the man picks it back up again, tucking it into a bag strapped to his front before riding off.

In the caption, the OP explained that she was about to escort the kitten to safety herself. The rider, however, had been faster and beat her to it.

Netizens melt at adorable video

With more than 2 million likes at the time of writing, it’s fair to say that the video has gone viral on TikTok.

Many cooed over the wholesome sight — and we can hardly blame them.

One user joked that there was probably a “cat distribution” system in place, and unfortunately for the OP, the rider got to the kitten first.

There were those who also made sure to thank the rider for saving the kitten in time.

Without his quick thinking, the poor feline could very well have been yet another statistic for traffic accidents involving roadkill.

A wholesome sight to behold

As adorable as the TikTok was, it could have had another ending entirely.

Kudos to the rider for acting quickly and escorting the tiny kitten to safety.

Hopefully, it’s now much more comfortable off the road and with its new owner.

