RSAF Commemorates 55 Years With Open House, Sit In Fighter Jets & Try Out Simulators

RSAF55 Open House Returns To Paya Lebar Air Base After 7 Years

Doctor, astronaut, pilot… these are among the great ambitions that many kids have in mind when asked what they want to be when they grow up.

Although the role of a pilot winds up being a childhood fantasy for many, it’s still intriguing to imagine what it’d be like to soar through the air as a brave airman or airwoman every now and then.

If that strikes a chord with you, you can now bring that fantasy to life — sort of — for two days when the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) brings back its Open House.

The Open House returns after seven years as part of the RSAF’s lineup of activities to commemorate its 55th anniversary (RSAF55).

Here’s everything you can look forward to when you bring friends and family down to Paya Lebar Air Base on Sep 9 and 10.

RSAF55 Open House will have simulators & aircraft displays

If you’ve always wanted to know what it’s like to sit inside a fighter jet or meet real-life heroes of the skies, the RSAF55 Open House will offer all that and more.

For starters, visitors can put themselves in the pilot’s seat by checking out the RSAF’s newest helicopters, the CH-47F and H225M, some of the many aircraft and assets that will be on static display.

Those who fancy re-enacting a scene from ‘Top Gun’ can also strike their coolest pose in front of the F-15SG fighter jet, which has been decked out in RSAF55 livery as part of the anniversary celebrations this year.

Aviation tech geeks can marvel at ground-based air defence systems such as the Aster 30 Missile system, one of the RSAF’s many technologically advanced systems that underpins its defence prowess.

Of course, there would be no RSAF without the personnel who operate the various aircraft and assets.

During the Open House, you can get up close and personal with them as they will be on hand to guide you through the displays and answer all your burning questions about the air force.

There’ll also be educational and experiential exhibitions where the public can learn more about the RSAF’s history as well as its duties and responsibilities in keeping Singapore’s skies safe.

Here, visitors can try out simulators and games that give them a taste of what it’s like to fly an RSAF aircraft, execute a cargo airdrop, or experience one of the many important roles in the air force.

Lucky balloters can ride RSAF aircraft via familiarisation flights

One highly anticipated highlight of the RSAF55 Open House is the familiarisation flights, where one can ride inside an actual aircraft and see Singapore’s skyline from a completely different perspective.

Those lucky enough to secure seats through a ballot can embark on a journey aboard the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), which played a pivotal role in a humanitarian mission to evacuate Afghan evacuees from Qatar to Germany in 2021.

Successful balloters can also experience the thrill of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter ride, a perennial crowd favourite.

Since balloting has closed, those who weren’t successful will just have to keep their fingers crossed for more familiarisation flight opportunities in the future. But to those who managed to get slots, congratulations and have fun!

See aircraft in action during flying displays

Even if you don’t manage to score a ride on the aircraft, you’ll get to see them in their full glory as aircrew skillfully manoeuvre them through the skies.

Through a 20-minute Aerial Capability Display, the RSAF will effectively demonstrate its ability to conduct air defence and integrated operations. This will include:

F-15SG fighter aircraft escorting a commercial airliner with a suspected bomb threat to land safely

Deployment of the SPYDER Missile System

Deployment of the Heron 1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

F-15SG fighter aircraft conducting a strike profile against a simulated ground threat

A troop insertion by the H225M Medium Lift Helicopter

If you’d like to take a break from all the adrenaline rush, head to the Fairground, which has a bouncy castle for the kids, games for the whole family, and food trucks and stalls to keep your tummy full.

A swanky new addition to the Open House is the RSAF55 Digital Experience Webapp, which will help make your visit not just more fun but also more fuss-free.

For instance, you can play games on the app to redeem prizes like the exclusive CPT Ted bear and jackets. You can also enjoy an augmented reality (AR) aerial display – in case you miss the real deal – and take part in mini quizzes to test your knowledge.

Those who don’t like waiting in line would be happy to know that you can get a virtual queue number on the webapp, which will then notify you when it’s almost your turn to access the popular activities at the Open House.

Chart your course to RSAF55 Open House

Whether you’ve always felt called to aviation or simply want to satisfy your sense of curiosity, the RSAF55 Open House is chock-full of activities that will leave you in awe of all that our airmen and airwomen do.

Admission is free and tickets are not required for entry, so this is a great way to spend the weekend with your family and loved ones.

Here is a video plus all the essential details to make your journey there a smooth one:

RSAF55 Open House

Address: Paya Lebar Air Base, 506 Airport Road, Singapore 534395

Dates: 9 – 10 Sep

Time: 9am – 6pm (doors open at 8.30am)

Do note that you won’t be able to drive to the location so you’ll have to make your way there via public transport or a cab. Click here for detailed instructions on how to get to the RSAF55 Open House.

For more information, visit the website here and follow the RSAF on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok to stay on top of all the latest news and updates.

Reignite your inner child & let it take flight

As we segue into adulthood, childhood dreams may fade due to all kinds of reasons.

That said, an event might come around that can suddenly reignite that inner child — the one that dared to dream big and felt like anything was possible.

Even if being a pilot remains a pipe dream, one day of exploring, engaging in, and embracing the skies is still worth it for the priceless, childlike joy and wonder it can bring.

