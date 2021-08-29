Singapore Armed Forces Evacuate 149 Afghanistan Refugees With A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport

As the situation in Afghanistan unfolds, many are desperately trying to leave. Earlier this week, Singapore pledged support to evacuate people there out of the country.

On Saturday (28 Aug), the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)’s Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) successfully evacuated 149 Afghans via Qatar to Germany, said Defence Minister Ng En Hen.

Mr Ng noted the importance of security in ensuring peace and stability.

RSAF & SAF evacuate 149 Afghanistan evacuees to Germany

On 28 Aug, evacuees in Qatar, waited “anxiously” to board an A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (A330 MRTT).

Given the difficult journey they must have endured getting to this stage, it’s understandable that the evacuees would be anxious.

However, once they boarded the A330 MRRT, they must have felt much more relief as they’d finally secured freedom from their trying circumstances back home.

The plane would finally land in Germany, where the evacuees can begin life anew.

77-strong crew took part in evacuation operation

According to Mr Ng on 26 Aug, 77 people from the RSAF and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) took part in the operation.

They’re definitely part of something meaningful, as can be seen from Mr Ng’s post, who notes that each successful evacuation “brings immense satisfaction and meaning to their mission”.

Indeed, though lamentable that the situation in Afghanistan has gotten to this point, rescuing as many people as possible is the priority.

Hope for refugees and situation to improve

Starting life in a new country is fraught with many difficulties, be it cultural or financial.

There’s definitely no place like home, but unfortunately, Afghanistan is not safe at the moment. We hope that the evacuees may be able to acclimatise to their new homes, and hopefully see a better future for their homeland.

Kudos to the SAF for assisting in the rescue efforts — security need not be limited to protecting Singaporeans, but also others in need of help.

