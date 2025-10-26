RTM apologises after PM Wong misidentified as ‘Lee Hsien Loong’ at ASEAN Summit, Thai & Indonesian leaders also misnamed

RTM apologises to PM Wong & S’pore Govt for error during ‘live’ broadcast

Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has apologised for misidentifying Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the ASEAN Summit, saying that he was Mr Lee Hsien Loong instead.

The Malaysian broadcaster also got the names of the leaders of Thailand and Indonesia wrong in its ‘live’ broadcast.

RTM takes ‘appropriate action’ after PM Wong misidentified

In a media statement posted on Facebook on Sunday (26 Oct), RTM said its commentator mentioned that the Prime Minister of Singapore was Mr Lee Hsien Loong.

This is incorrect, as the current Prime Minister of Singapore is Mr Lawrence Wong.

Mr Lee is now Senior Minister, having handed the reins over to Mr Wong in May 2024.

RTM apologised to Mr Wong and the Singapore Government, as well as all affected parties, it said, adding:

RTM views this matter seriously and appropriate action has been taken.

It pledged to “increase editorial control and fact-checking” to make sure all information conveyed is “accurate and has integrity”.

Indonesian President misidentified as ‘Joko Widodo’

In a similarly worded statement earlier on the same day, RTM noted that its commentator had named the President of Indonesia as Mr Joko Widodo.

The current President of Indonesia is actually Mr Prabowo Subianto, who succeeded Mr Joko in October last year.

RTM apologised to Mr Prabowo and the Indonesian Government, as well as all affected parties.

Thai PM misidentified as ‘Srettha Thavisin’

Lastly, RTM said in another statement that its commentator had labelled the Thai Prime Minister as Mr Srettha Thavisin.

Mr Thavisin was removed from office in August 2024 and succeeded by Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was herself removed from office in August this year.

She was succeeded by Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, who is became Thai PM last month.

RTM apologised to Mr Charnvirakul and the Thai Government, as well as all affected parties.

PM Wong attending ASEAN Summit till 28 Oct

The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits is being held in Kuala Lumpur till Tuesday (28 Oct).

Mr Wong, who attended the opening ceremony on Sunday, is being accompanied by his wife and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

During his trip, he will also participate in the 5th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit, which seeks to reaffirm the RCEP’s role in strengthening regional trade and economic integration amid global challenges.

