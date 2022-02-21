Russia Supermart At River Valley Road Sells Unique Russian Food & Snacks

When it comes to specialty supermarkets, Singaporeans will be mighty familiar with Japanese and Korean supermarkets that sell a variety of imported snacks and groceries.

But lo and behold, it turns out that we have a Russian supermarket too and it’s at River Valley Road.

Like any other supermarket, the Russian Supermart sells all kinds of groceries.

But you can also find many specialty products unique to Russia, such as pelmeni dumplings and candied fruit halva sweet treats.

The supermarket also boasts an impressive collection of drinks like kvass, beers, and of course, vodkas.

Well-stocked with Russian meat, seafood & snacks

Finding authentic Russian cuisine on our tiny red dot is no easy task, but with the opening of Russia Supermart at River Valley Road, you can look forward to whipping up your own comfort meal.

At the supermart, you’ll be able to find many Russian favourites, everything from meat, seafood, snacks, and drinks.

If you’re looking to be more adventurous in the kitchen and try your hand at Russian cuisines, the supermarket sells pelmenis, gingerbreads, herring, and sausages at affordable prices.

To top it all off, they even have a wide selection of caviars to impress your house guests.

There’s also no shortage of Russian snacks at the supermarket, from chocolates to candies, marshmallows, and chips. Those familiar with Russian chocolates will be glad to know they carry favorites like Alenka chocolates.

They are also well-stocked with cake mixes so that you can bake your own Russian cakes.

Wide selection of alcoholic drinks

When we think of Russia, we think of vodka. But the stereotype certainly has its basis as Russia is home to some of the world’s most renowned vodka brands.

Many of which are available at Russia Supermart.



They also have a wide selection of beers and wines.

But if you prefer something with lower alcohol content, you can always try the lesser-known Kvas, a fermented cereal-based drink.

Netizens joke about Russia Supermart opening here

Russia Supermart opened its doors to the Singapore community in Jul 2021. But it gained some attention online recently when a Redditor shared about the store on Sunday (20 Feb).

Some netizens even suggested some interesting snacks to try from the supermarket.

One pointed out that at the Russia Supermart, you don’t ‘add to cart’—you ‘Putin cart’ instead.

Another Redditor who’s up to date with current affairs made a joke, saying it was probably trying to take over the neighbouring shophouses.

Cop some unique Russian snacks

There’s no shortage of supermarkets or international cuisines to be found in Singapore.

But it’s always great to see such stores opening, offering more diversity in what is available.

If you’d like to check out Russia Supermart, here’s how to get there:

Address: 272 River Valley Rd, Singapore 238315

Opening Hours: 12-9pm (Mon-Fri), 12-10pm (Sat-Sun)

Nearest MRT: Fort Canning MRT

So if you’re in the area, why not drop by and try out the unique Russian snacks for yourself?

