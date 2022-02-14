MFA Urges Singaporeans To Leave Ukraine ASAP As Tensions With Russia Heightens

The Ukraine-Russia crisis has been brewing for over 2 months, and diplomatic efforts have done little to mitigate tensions.

Currently, over 100,000 Russian troops are camping at the country’s border with Ukraine, sparking concerns of an invasion.

Given the latest developments, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans to leave Ukraine ASAP as they cannot guarantee assistance if a conflict occurs.

Those still in Ukraine should register with MFA or contact their office for consular assistance.

MFA urges Singaporeans to leave Ukraine ASAP

According to the MFA’s statement on Sunday (13 Feb), they warned that tensions are heightening in Ukraine and the surrounding region.

Hence, they urged Singaporeans in Ukraine to leave the country ASAP via commercial means while it’s still possible.

MFA stressed that they cannot guarantee assistance once a conflict occurs as Singapore does not have a diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

Those still in Ukraine should register immediately at the MFA website if they haven’t done so.

If consular assistance is needed, they can contact MFA’s 24-hour duty office at:

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

Tension in Ukraine & surrounding regions

According to BBC, there is now a build-up of about 100,000 Russian soldiers on Ukraine’s borders.

Russia has denied any plans to invade Ukraine and ignored formal requests to explain the situation.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has called for a meeting with Russia to discuss increasing tensions at the border.

However, some Western nations warned about Russia’s military action, and the United States said Moscow could begin airstrikes at any moment.

Hope Singaporeans can make it home safely

This is not the first time MFA has asked Singaporeans to flee countries as a precautionary measure.

It remains unclear how many Singaporeans are in Ukraine at the moment.

However, as the situation in Ukraine is unpredictable, it is strongly advised that Singaporeans heed MFA’s advisory to leave Ukraine.

We hope that everyone will return safely.

