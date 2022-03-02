Russian Dumpling Eatery In Singapore Will Donate Sales To Ukraine

While the Russian-Ukraine conflict persists, many countries are still doing their best to provide humanitarian aid to civilians in need of help.

Closer to home, a Russian eatery in Singapore has decided to deliver some humanitarian relief to Ukraine too.

Dumplings.ru, which claims to be the only authentic Russian restaurant in Singapore, will be donating 10% of its delivery sales to support victims of the conflict.

Source

In keeping with their positive initiative, the restaurant is seeking everyone’s cooperation to build a safe space within their community and refrain from leaving any hate speech.

Russian eatery will donate 10% of delivery sales to Ukraine

On Tuesday (1 Mar), Dumplings.ru, an eatery that offers a myriad of Russian creations including dumplings and soups, first announced their charity initiative on their Facebook page.

Saying that their hearts go out to all who are affected in Ukraine, they pray for the residents’ safety during this difficult period.

Source

As such, they will be donating 10% of all delivery sales, as a humanitarian gesture.

They added that their own family members are in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The eatery currently has 2 outlets at Maxwell Chambers and City Gate.

Hope people can speak kindly

In light of their initiative, Dumplings.ru expressed their “wish for nothing but peace during such troubling times”.

The eatery thus appealed for everyone to be kinder with their words and avoid making hateful remarks.

They also shared that they first started the business to spread the love for their cuisine with people of all cultures.

Source

This is especially because people would come together to enjoy the authentic dishes which they make according to family recipes.

Be sensitive during this difficult period

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine has undeniably affected many people gravely.

In delicate times like these, we must do our best to maintain peace and harmony. It would therefore be pertinent for us to think twice before making any unpleasant comments.

We hope the eatery’s charitable efforts will prove successful in aiding the people in need in Ukraine.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Dumplings.ru on Facebook.