Salesman Allegedly Steals S$1.6M Worth Of Luxury Watches From Orchard Road Shop, Gets Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Watch Salesman Allegedly Stole Luxury Watches, Misappropriated Funds Over 9 Months

A 26-year-old man was recently arrested for his suspected involvement in misappropriating monies and stealing luxury watches worth about S$1.6 million.

The man, Baer Koh Shi Rui, was a sales assistant in a luxury goods store along Orchard Road.

He was charged in court today (22 May) with one count of criminal breach of trust.

Salesman stole luxury watches & misappropriated funds

According to a media release by the Singapore Police Force on Sunday (21 May), Koh misappropriated large amounts of payment made by victims and stole luxury watches from the shop where he worked.

He did so for a period of nine months, between Sep 2022 and May 2023.

The police received a report on the matter on Saturday (20 May) and promptly arrested Koh.

Investigations found that Koh had received large amounts of money from customers to buy luxury watches. However, he allegedly misappropriated the funds.

In addition, he purportedly stole and pawned multiple watches for cash.

Offices from the Central Police Division eventually managed to recover 23 of the timepieces worth a total of S$900,000.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Koh committed the offences while working at Luxehouze Singapore in Palais Renaissance.

Man charged for one count of criminal breach of trust by employees

Koh was charged in court today (22 May) with the offence of criminal breach of trust by employees.

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years’ jail and a fine.

ST reported that Koh is currently in custody at the Central Police Division. The court has adjourned his case to 29 May.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force and Luxehouze Singapore Store on Google Maps.