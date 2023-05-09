4 Masked Teens Arrested After Stealing Watches Worth Over S$980K From Tokyo Shop

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

4 Masked Teens Rob Luxury Watch Shop In Ginza, Tokyo On 8 May

Japan is a country known for low crime levels. Hence, a recent heist in the swanky district of Ginza in Tokyo city drew much attention.

Four teens wearing masks conducted what is now famously known as a failed heist at a luxury watch shop on 8 May.

The teens, aged between 16 and 19, went into the shop armed with crowbars, threatened the staff and wrecked the glass displays in search of loot.

After successfully stealing items worth more than S$980,500 (US$740,000), the robbers got on a white getaway van before fleeing the scene.

However, they were swiftly arrested within the same day.

Masked teens rob Tokyo watch shop with crowbars

The heist was filmed and shared on social media showing the masked robbers smashing glass displays as onlookers watched.

In the two-minute clip, two men dressed in all-black and masked were seen filling black bags with items from a watch store.

As the video continued, one of the perpetrators walked to the other side of the store with a silver crowbar in hand.

Onlookers outside the store watched intently, with one man even closing the shop’s doors for unknown reasons.

However, as soon as the robbers smashed the glass panels in the watch store, the man moved away in fright.

The robbery continued as people walked past, seemingly unfazed or unaware of what was happening inside the watch store.

Woman tries closing door on robbers

A woman in black got close to the action and started filming from a closer distance.

The heist continued for another minute before the robbers seemed satisfied with their haul.

As one of the robbers pried the door open, the woman tried closing it back on them as the pair pushed and pulled.

Finally completing their heist, three men in black rushed out of the watch store as the woman distanced herself from the scene.

The three left in a white van.

Police arrest masked teens after manhunt

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the robbers robbed the luxury watch store of items worth more than S$980,500 (US$740,000).

In total, reports state that the robbers snatched more than 30 items.

NHK World Japan stated that the robbers threatened to kill the salespeople in the watch store with a knife before starting their crime.

They also reported that the police successfully detained four suspects after a manhunt.

Authorities found the masked robbers in the Akasaka district, approximately 3km from the crime scene.

Japan Times reported that the four suspects were a 16-year-old unemployed male, an 18-year-old high school student, and two 19-year-olds — one with a part-time job and the other with an unknown occupation.

Officials have yet to establish their motivations behind the robbery.

