SCDF Officers Catch Suspected Molester During Training Run

When it comes to apprehending criminals, police officers usually come to mind.

However, 6 officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) Disaster Assistance & Rescue Team (DART) helped to apprehend a molester during a morning run on 31 Mar 2020.

They received the Public Spiritedness Award from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 20 Jan. All in a day’s work for these everyday heroes.

SCDF officers heard commotion at bus stop

In a Facebook post, the SCDF shared that the 6 men from their elite DART team were doing a routine training run at Mountbatten Road at about 6.20am on 31 Mar 2020.

Along the way, they noticed a commotion at a bus stop.

A man was seen running away and a bus captain explained that he was suspected to have molested someone.

SCDF officers gave chase over 600m

Upon hearing this, 5 of the officers gave chase while 1 stayed behind to provide assistance to the victim.

After running for about 300m, SGT 3 Muhd Khalid Abdulah Sani assessed the situation and decided to trip the suspect at a grass patch to prevent serious injuries to him.

The total distance ran was about 600m, just a little further than 1 round around a stadium’s running track.

This effort to safely apprehend him shows how the men are, first and foremost, lifesavers.

After catching the suspect, the SCDF officers detained the man until police officers arrived.

Men awarded SPF Public Spiritedness Award

For their brave actions, the officers were awarded the SPF Public Spiritedness Award by AC Julius Lim at the Bedok Police Division Headquarters.

The officers involved in the heroic incident are:

WO2 Ngui Hook Siong

SGT3 Muhd Khalid Abdulah Sani

SGT3 Muhammad Shafi’i Rahmat

WO1 Sulaiman Ahmad

SSG Sharul’izam Oshman

SSG Zamri Amran

Kudos to our everyday heroes

These SCDF officers show us how we can play a part in keeping Singapore safe in our daily lives. Though doing so is part of their job, they still went the extra mile to help someone in distress even while they were off duty.

Kudos to these everyday heroes who work to keep Singapore safe while both in and out of their uniforms.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.