School cafeteria in China collects students’ leftovers, then serves them to other pupils

School cafeteria in China collects students’ leftovers in dog food containers

A parent in China recently alleged that the cafeteria at Wulidianzi School in Benxi, Liaoning Province collects students’ leftover food only to serve them to other pupils.

According to an Epoch Times report, the parent witnessed canteen staff collecting the leftovers and putting them in dog food containers on 19 Dec.

He then overheard the cafeteria staff saying there was not enough food for the children and asking what to do, to which another said it was too late to cook more food.

Following the exchange, a staff member allegedly poured the contents of the dog food container into rice bowls for the students.

When the parent stepped forward to confront them, the staff member denied their actions.

Students suffered vomiting and diarrhoea from eating leftovers

The issue escalated when some students told their parents that they periodically suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea after eating cafeteria food.

Additionally, they often found other people’s tooth marks in the food and would notice that the rice looked dirty.

The reports led several parents to review the school’s surveillance, which revealed that the staff would occasionally serve leftovers to students.

They have since contacted the police and shared their concerns with other authorities including the education bureau.

Local government to strengthen food safety measures

On 27 Dec, the State Council Food Safety Office, Ministry of Education, and State Administration for Market Regulation called on the local governement to strengthen its food safety measures and take responsibility for such cases.

It was also asked to immediately rectify the issue and to promote long-term food safety on campus.

Meanwhile, the State Council Food Safety Office will conduct on-site inspections and supervise the implementation of the city’s enhanced food safety measures.

