New Principals To Be Appointed To 59 Schools On 3 Dec

Principals are important in guiding schools towards their goals and rallying students together.

Today (7 Oct), the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that 59 schools will be appointed new Principals.

This includes Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) (Junior), Beatty Secondary School, and Temasek Junior College.

The Principals will officially receive their new appointments on 3 Dec.

59 schools get a newly-appointed principal each

On Thursday (7 Oct), MOE announced that 59 principals will be assuming new principalship appointments.

These changes affect schools across the board from Primary School up to Junior College (JC).

At the primary level, 20 schools will have new Principals, including ACS Primary and Junior as well as CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh).

34 secondary schools including St. Joseph’s Institution and the School of Science & Technology will also get new Principals.

Only 3 JCs will see changes, namely Eunoia, Temasek, and Victoria JC.

You may see the full list of the schools in question and their incoming Principals here.

MOE rotates school leaders regularly

Explaining the rationale for the changes, MOE states that they regularly appoint and rotate Principals so schools can benefit from new perspectives.

This also allows experienced leaders to share their best practices.

Principals can then have the opportunity to take on new challenges to improve the schools that they are leading.

Of the 59 in MOE’s list, 24 are newly-appointed Principals.

MOE said that the appointment is an important career milestone as they assume greater responsibilities as leaders in education.

As for the 35 current principals, the change is an affirmation of MOE’s confidence in their abilities to continue leading and guiding teachers, staff, and students.

Will assume new roles on 3 Dec

The 59 principals will receive their official appointments at the annual Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals on 3 Dec, which Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will be gracing.

There, MOE will acknowledge the contributions of retiring principals and Senior Education Officers.

Wish principals all the best in their new appointments

Principals are leaders of staff and students in schools. They play an important role in our education system.

In times of a pandemic, where things are constantly in flux, strong leadership is all the more important.

MS News wishes the 59 principals all the best in their upcoming appointments.

