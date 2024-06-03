Science Centre cancels discussion on sex & gender after uproar, says it will ‘review approach’ after ‘feedback’

Science Centre sex & gender discussion cancelled after feedback

An 18+ panel hosted by the Science Centre Singapore on sex and gender will not proceed. This comes after several commenters posted their objections to the event on its Facebook page.

First announced that the panel was to be held on 14 June, the Science Centre Singapore made an update yesterday (2 June) noting that it would like to “review” its approach to the session.

It further said members of the public who have bought tickets will receive a full refund.

Science Centre Singapore first posted about the event on Sunday (2 June).

The discussion was to be held at the Ruby Lounge at Cineleisure level 6 on 14 June.

Science Centre Singapore also announced panellists for the event — National University of Singapore Associate Professor Dr Mie Hiramoto, youth counsellor Alexander Teh and local drag queen Becca D’Bus (real name Eugene Tan).

According to the post for the event, the discussion was meant to a “thought-provoking” session where attendees could explore the biological, psychological and cultural influences that shape the understanding of gender and sex.

Commenters question event on 14 June

However, the post quickly drew reactions, with several commenters questioning the event.

One claimed that “gender ideology causes confusion and anxieties” among young people.

Others also tagged the MOE (Ministry of Education) and fired a series of questions, including whether the conversation can be “unbiased” and whether taxpayers’ money is being used to fund this.

Another comment argued that the Science Centre should not be a “frontline for the propagation of LGBTQ ideology”.

After several hours, during which Science Centre Singapore removed the images of the panellists for the event, it posted the update noting the event’s cancellation.

Unhappiness at event’s cancellation

On the r/Singapore subreddit on Reddit, many voiced their disagreement with what had transpired.

The post, which was later locked, featured several comments pointing out that the event is restricted to 18+.

Furthermore, many argued that people should be given the space to discuss these issues related to identity and be allowed to make their own judgment.

Another comment noted that the difference between sex and gender is also taught in universities.

The event’s cancellation also led to some leaving comments noting their sadness.

Others shared their hope that “maybe someday” we’ll be open to learning new things and listening.

Panellists express disappointment

Mr Teh, who’s a counsellor with Oogachaga, a non-profit professional organisation working with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender & queer (LGBTQ+) individuals, was looking forward to speaking at the event.

He told MS News:

It feels extremely unfair that an opportunity for people who are curious and want to learn more about the diversity of sex and gender from different perspectives, is being denied simply because others do not deem the subject fit to be explored.

Oogachaga also expressed its dismay and disappointment, pointing out that the event has been planned since late last year.

Said Mr Leow Yangfa, its executive director: “As we understand, this was a result of external pressure, and Oogachaga was not involved at all in the decision.”

He also that the organisation, now in its 25th year, will continue to affirm and support Singapore’s LGBTQ+ community — individuals, couples and families — through providing services and programmes in a safe way.

Science Centre Singapore decides not to proceed after feedback

In response to media queries from MS News, a Science Centre spokesperson said that it regularly organises “ticketed dinner events under our Science Café event series”.

These events are meant to promote interest in science and curiosity through featuring “speakers from diverse disciplines” who share their views on particular subjects.

All sessions are limited to guests aged 18 and above.

“Our Science Café session in June was intended to discuss the sociocultural factors that shape society’s understanding of sex and gender,” the spokesperson added.

Following online publicity of the session, it received public feedback “expressing concern about the content to be discussed in the session”, as well as the composition of the speakers.

After reviewing the feedback, Science Centre Singapore said it decided to not proceed with the event.

