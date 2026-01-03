Scoot cabin crew member takes almost S$40K from inflight food & drink sales to repay debts

Scoot cabin crew member misappropriated nearly S$40,000 from in-flight food sales

A Scoot airline cabin crew member misappropriated nearly S$40,000 in cash earnings from the sale of food and beverages on board flights.

He did so for more than 366 occasions, heard the court.

31-year-old Luqman Hakim Bin Shahfawi, who was also a 2022 Medal of Valour (COVID-19) Award recipient, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust involving more than $22,000.

A second charge relating to the remaining nearly $18,000 will be considered during sentencing.

Money taken between July 2023 and March 2025

According to The Straits Times (ST), Luqman committed the offences between July 2023 and March 2025, while serving as a complex leader, a supervisory role among cabin crew.

As part of his duties, he oversaw other crew members and was responsible for collating payments from the sale of in-flight food and drinks.

Passengers could pay either by cash or card, with cash proceeds placed into a “Brinks bag”, a secure bag used for holding money.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Janessa Phua told the court that Luqman’s actions began after he lost two “Brinks bags” containing cash following a flight in 2023.

Instead of reporting the loss, he kept silent.

“Subsequently, [he] decided to keep the ‘Brinks bags’ and their cash proceeds after all his flights because he was worried that his supervisors would discover the loss of the first two bags,” said DPP Phua.

When no questions were raised, he continued.

“When his supervisors failed to confront him for not depositing the cash proceeds from the subsequent ‘Brinks bags’, the accused continued to keep the ‘Brinks bags’ after each flight.”

Nearly S$18,000 taken in first phase, over S$22,000 in second

Between July 2023 and March 2024, Luqman misappropriated nearly S$18,000 on 156 occasions.

He then committed similar offences on 210 occasions between April 2024 and March 2025, involving more than S$22,000.

At the end of each flight, complex leaders were required to tally sales, record them in Scoot’s software, and deposit the cash into a safe within 48 hours.

Luqman failed to do so repeatedly.

Money used to repay debts to unlicensed moneylenders

Investigations revealed that Luqman used the misappropriated funds to repay debts owed to unlicensed moneylenders.

He eventually confessed to his actions after the police were alerted on 20 March 2025 by a Scoot representative.

In response to queries, Scoot confirmed that Luqman is no longer employed by the airline, ST reported.

“We regret that we are unable to comment on specific human resource matters related to current or former staff and on legal matters that are before the courts,” a spokesperson said.

Sentencing is pending.

Also read: Power bank catches fire on Scoot flight from Hong Kong, extinguished by cabin crew

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Runway Girl Network and MS News. Photo on the left for illustrative purposes only.