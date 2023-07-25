Man Finds His Scoot Plane Seat Peeling & Taped Up, Airline Extends Goodwill Token

Man Distraught To Find Scoot Plane Seat Peeling

On 3 June, a man and his father were shocked to discover that his Scoot plane seat was peeling.

They had boarded a Scoot flight from Singapore to Bali.

The man was distraught as it was supposed to be a special trip for him and his father.

He also expressed his concerns over the safety of the seats.

In response to media queries by MS News, the airline said it has apologised and extended him a token of goodwill.

Scoot also said that aircraft seats deemed not airworthy before a flight won’t be assigned to passengers.

At 4.30pm on 3 June, Benny (not his real name) and his 70-year-old father boarded Scoot flight TR286 from Singapore to Denpasar international airport in Bali.

The plane for the flight was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

After boarding the plane, the pair got a rude shock when they arrived at their seats, one of which appeared hastily taped up.

The tape seemed to cover some exposed areas where the leather had peeled away. The surrounding portions also had cracks in the surface, as though more of the leather might peel off too.

Benny had booked the tickets under ScootPlus and wasn’t pleased about the state of the seats.

“They were worse than train or bus seats in many developing markets,” he told MS News.

Though the flight was less than three hours long, Benny did not think a 787 plane should have seats in such a condition.

Scoot apologises for experience

Responding to queries by MS News, a Scoot spokesperson shared that they had reached out to Benny to extend a token out of goodwill.

Scoot assured him and all customers that their safety as well as that of the crew is the airline’s utmost priority.

The company further assured that the functionality and safety of all aircraft cabin equipment is not compromised before every flight.

If any seats are not found to be airworthy, they won’t be assigned to passengers, Scoot said.

“We remain committed to our fleet maintenance programme and will refurbish our cabin equipment where necessary to improve our customers’ experience,” the spokesperson added.

Scoot again apologised for his experience as well as the inconvenience caused.

