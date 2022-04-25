Number Of SDAs To Be Cut Down As S’pore Adjusts To New Normal

Relaxed Covid-19 Measures Will Reduce Number Of SDAs In Singapore

Since the onset of the pandemic, social distancing ambassadors (SDAs) have been ensuring safe distancing among Singaporeans. However, their numbers will be reduced with the easing of Covid-19 measures.

The Government will be providing employment assistance to the approximately 2,000 SDAs currently employed by various agencies.

However, enforcement officers (EOs) will still be needed to ensure current safe management measures (SMMS) are adhered to.

SDAs will return to other sectors of the economy

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), on Sunday (24 Apr), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) announced plans to reduce the number of SDAs over time.

This is in line with the relaxation of Covid-19 measures as the nation’s DORSCON level is lowered from Orange to Yellow after over two years.

In a statement to CNA, MSE said,

Personal and social responsibility by individuals and premises owners will become more important to keeping everyone safe

The Government will also provide employment assistance for SDAs who need support in returning to other industries as the economy continues to recover.

Enforcement Officers will still be required

The Straits Times (ST) reported that EOs will still be needed to enforce the SMMs that still apply to certain settings.

For example, SMMs still apply in vaccination-differentiated settings with higher transmission risks.

Unlike SDAs, EOs have the authority to investigate and enforce SMM violations.

Even as Covid-19 measures are relaxed, the ministry said it would continue to take firm action against those who do not comply.

Therefore, MSE encourages members of the public to continue taking steps to keep themselves and those around them safe from the ongoing pandemic.

Appreciation for the efforts of SDAs and EOs thus far

Even though it can sometimes be unsettling to have our actions monitored, SDAs are just doing their jobs.

At the end of the day, everyone is trying to support themselves through this trying time.

MS News extends our gratitude to the SDAs and EOs who have worked tirelessly to keep our nation safe.

Moving on, we should all play our part and assume personal responsibility in complying with the SMMs set in place.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.