TraceTogether & SafeEntry No Longer Required At Most Venues From 26 Apr

TraceTogether & SafeEntry No Longer Needed At Most Venues, Still Required In Higher-Risk Settings

As vaccines become readily available, vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) were implemented to protect those who are more vulnerable to serious Covi-19 infections.

But from next Tuesday (26 Apr), such measures will no longer be required at most venues.

Announcing the move, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that they will only be needed at higher-risk settings such as nightlife establishments where dancing is involved, and food and beverage (F&B) outlets

SafeEntry & TraceTogether still needed at F&B establishments & weddings

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (22 Apr), Minister Ong, who co-chairs the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) said that VDS will no longer be needed in most settings from next Tuesday (26 Apr).

Exceptions to these are higher-risk settings such as:

Events with at least 500 participants at any one time

F&B establishment

Nightlife establishments with dancing

Wedding and conferences

While F&B establishments will no longer need to conduct VDS checks on diners, there will be random spot-checks to ensure they are fully vaccinated.

Minister Ong said,

So overall, given this posture, we will see significant reduction in SafeEntry check-in points all across the island.

He expects this “new posture” to last for a few months, given that the situation remains stable.

Minister Ong also reminded the public to keep their tokens and apps in case they need to reactive them again.

Changes to VDS allowed as hospital workload eases

According to The Straits Times (ST), Minister Ong explained that VDS were needed to ensure that there wouldn’t be too much of a burden on Singapore’s healthcare system.

“However, now that the hospital’s workload has eased considerably, there is less need now to retain VDS in its current form,” he said.

Close contacts will no longer receive Health Risk Notices

In addition to the easing of VDS, close contacts of Covid-19 cases will no longer receive health risk notices, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Patients will also no longer need to submit household contact details online, upload their TraceTogether data, or submit their tokens.

Featured image by MS News.