Woman uses her body to block car at Second Link, allows S’pore-registered vehicle to cut ahead

Woman blocks car with her body at Second Link to let Singapore-registered car cut ahead

A woman received much anger online for blocking a car with her body at the Second Link to let her own vehicle cut ahead.

The incident occurred at around 1pm on 15 Sep. As indicated by the road signs, it took place on the Malaysian side of the Second Link.

A dashcam footage of the incident was uploaded to Facebook by user Elexio Kim and garnered over three thousand reactions and over nine thousand shares.

Woman blocks car on congested Second Link

In the heavily congested lanes on the Second Link, a car with a Singaporean license plate attempted to cut in ahead of the camcar.

A woman in orange alighted this vehicle and rushed ahead of the camcar, using her own body to force it to stop. She appeared to say something, but the video lacked any audio.

She stuck a hand on the front hood and motioned for her car’s driver to go on ahead.

The camcar slowly inched ahead, but the woman stayed persistent in trying to block the car. She even gestured at the driver as if unsure why they would not let the car cut in.

Eventually, the silver Singapore-registered car managed to squeeze into traffic just ahead.

The woman then went back into her car, but not before gesturing rudely once more at the driver of the camcar.

Netizens call her actions embarrassing

Mr Kim apparently found the situation funny, captioning the post: “You guys are really cute.”

He also included the Singapore-registered car’s license plate in the post, before adding a number of laughing emojis.

The Facebook netizens, however, were not amused by such a rude display of behaviour.

One commenter in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group said that the woman shouldn’t be on the Second Link if she couldn’t handle waiting in a traffic jam. They further called her actions embarrassing.

Another netizen claimed that whenever Malaysians drove in Singapore, Singaporean motorists were very inconsiderate to them and would not give way. Due to this, they said that Malaysian drivers would in return not give way to Singaporeans either.

Another user acknowledged that the woman was at fault but warned the camcar driver not to keep slowly driving forward as it could get them into trouble with the law.

Also read: Man Blocks Car On Tuas Second Link With His Body To Let Another Driver Cut In

