Security Officer Allegedly Assaulted At Bukit Batok Condo, Police Investigating

Man Investigated For Alleged Assault On Security Officer At Bukit Batok Condo On 29 Aug

In an unfortunate case of abuse against front-facing officers, a security officer was allegedly attacked by a 45-year-old man at a Bukit Batok condominium.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Monday (29 Aug).

Police said that they are investigating the man on suspicion of voluntarily causing hurt.

Meanwhile, the Union of Security Employees (USE) posted about the incident and urged the public to report any such cases of abuse to them.

Security officer allegedly assaulted while patrolling at Bukit Batok condominium

The security officer, Afinde Mohammed, 55, was patrolling at the condominium when he encountered the alleged attacker in a lift.

The 45-year-old man allegedly proceeded to attack him on his neck and back, which was captured on CCTV.

Stills of the CCTV footage show a man clutching Mr Afinde’s head.

Another image shows the man seemingly behaving aggressively towards Mr Afinde, while still grabbing his head.

He also reportedly shouted obscenities at Mr Afinde during the assault.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police were alerted to the incident along Bukit Batok Street at about 12.40am on Monday (29 Aug). But by then, the man had apparently disappeared.

The alleged assailant is being investigated on suspicion of voluntarily causing hurt.

Union visits security officer

USE representatives said in a Facebook post that they visited Mr Afinde after the incident, giving him some gifts and vouchers.

They also noted that Mr Afinde had filed a police report with the support of his management.

“Our officers carry out important duties as provided for under the law,” they said. “We seek the support from the public to help ensure a safe environment for them to work in.”

They urged anyone who spots abuse against security officers to report them via their mobile app or email use@ntuc.org.sg.

USE executive secretary Steve Tan told ST that they’ve handled 25 cases of abuse involving security officers this year, compared to just nine for all of last year.

Officers need to be treated with respect

It is regrettable to hear about yet another case of abuse against front-facing officers.

They deserve to be treated with respect as they work to keep residents and malls safe.

Assault in any form should not be tolerated and we hope that the incident will be investigated thoroughly.

Featured image adapted from Union of Security Employees (USE) on Facebook.