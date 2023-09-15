80-Year-Old Security Officer Punched In Bedok After Telling Man Not To Sleep On Bench

Security Officer Punched By Man In Bedok Central, Suffers Cuts & Swelling On His Face

While security officers play an important role in maintaining order and safety within our community, a few of them have unfortunately been subjected to physical assaults of late.

Last weekend, an 80-year-old security officer was patrolling Bedok Central when he told a man not to sleep on a bench.

He ended up being punched in the face and suffering cuts and swelling.

Security officer deployed at Bedok Central on 9 Sep

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said the victim was Mr Kwek Moh Chai, 80.

He was deployed at Bedok Central last Saturday (9 Sep) night.

At about 2am, he was on patrol when he found a man sleeping on a public bench.

He told him that this wasn’t allowed, and the man left.

Security officer punched in the face in Bedok

However, some time later Mr Kwek found the man sleeping on a bench again as he continued to patrol the area.

When he approached him again, the man became agitated and started spewing vulgarities.

He also punched the security officer in the face, which caused him to fall and break his spectacles.

Thankfully, two restaurant workers came to his aid. They detained the man and called the police.

Security officer suffers facial injuries & given MC

Due to the incident, Mr Kwek suffered facial injuries.

Photos shared by USE showed lacerations above his left eye as well as bruising.

He was treated in hospital and given medical leave.

The police were alerted to a case of assault on New Upper Changi Road at about 2.20am on Sunday (10 Sep), they told The Straits Times (ST).

A 37-year-old man is currently assisting with their investigations.

USE visits security officer’s home

USE found out about the incident on Monday (11 Sep) and sent two officials to Mr Kwek’s residence.

They gave him relief vouchers and some essence of chicken.

USE said their officers are executing their duties under the Private Security Industry Act (PSIA), as such they’re protecting lives and properties.

The PSIA was adjusted in May 2022 to protect officers more. The amendment increases the punishments for those who intentionally harm security officers, including assaulting and using criminal force on them.

Those convicted of harming or causing distress to a security officer face prison of up to one year and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

USE hoped the alleged assailant would be “dealt with firmly under the law”.

They also urged the public to report any abuses of security officers via the USE app or their email at use@ntuc.org.sg.

MS News wishes Mr Kwek a swift recovery from his injuries.

Also read: Driver Shoves & Injures Security Guard At United Square, Receives 6 Weeks’ Jail

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Union of Security Employees on Facebook.