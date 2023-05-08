Security Officer Allegedly Assaulted By 2 Men At Farrer Park Condo, Police Report Made

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

56-Year-Old Security Officer Allegedly Assaulted By Duo At Farrer Park Condo & Taken To Hospital

Recently, a few security officers working at condominiums in Singapore have been subjected to alleged assaults.

Unfortunately, the trend is continuing with yet another alleged attack reported.

This time, a security officer at a condo in Farrer Park was allegedly assaulted by two men.

A police report has been made over the incident.

Security officer was conducting entry checks at Farrer Park condo

The incident took place at 6.30am on Sunday (7 May) morning, said the Security Association Singapore (SAS) in a statement quoted by Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

It started when the security officer involved was conducting regular entry checks at the entrance of City Square Residences, a condo on Kitchener Road.

He was identified by TODAY Online as Mr Suraskumar, who’s employed by security agency Trek Investigations & Security Management Services.

Security officer appears to argue with group

In CCTV footage provided by SAS, Mr Suraskumar, dressed in an all-black uniform, can be seen appearing to argue with some people who’re just outside of the frame.

Some pushing and shoving seem to be going on, with a woman who is also present seemingly trying to mediate.

She stands in between the security officer and the people he’s arguing with, with her arms raised.

Security officer gets into physical altercation

However, she is unsuccessful, as two men walk past her and get into a physical altercation with Mr Suraskumar.

They both appear to be hitting him with their hands, causing the security officer to retreat backwards.

Mr Suraskumar then backs into the gantry barrier, knocking it askew.

He briefly falls to the ground, with the two men still in pursuit.

Even after he gets up, the duo continue to allegedly assault him.

Other videos reveal more details of incident

Another video clip posted by TODAY Online showed a close-up of the two men, while the woman can be heard saying in Mandarin, “Cannot do like that”.

The man in the white shirt, sounding agitated, then says something intelligible.

A third video clip also posted by TODAY showed Mr Suraskumar on the ground grappling with the man in white, who is on top of him.

Other people can be seen trying to separate the two, with somebody heard saying, “Stop!”

Security officer taken to hospital & recuperating from injuries

In their statement, SAS said Mr Suraskumar is recuperating from his injuries.

The Union of Security Employees has been made aware of the incident, they said.

A police report has also been made, and the CCTV footage shared with them.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with CNA that they were alerted to the incident.

A 56-year-old man was taken to the hospital while conscious, they said.

2 men assisting with investigations

Two men, aged 26 and 58, are assisting with investigations in connection with the case, the police added.

It has been classified as voluntarily causing hurt to a security officer.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Farrer Park condo management supports security officer

The management of City Square Residences has condemned the actions of the two men, saying they have “zero tolerance” for verbal or physical abuse to their frontline personnel.

They’ll “fully support the authorities in their investigations”, they added.

Immediate support was also provided to Mr Suraskumar, and the condo will extend its duty of care to him.

Trek, his employer, said they were “deeply concerned” over the incident.

They’re cooperating with the authorities to investigate the “heinous act”, they added.

Other similar cases

Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a spate of alleged assaults on condo security officers.

In August 2022, a security officer was allegedly attacked by a man at a Bukit Batok condominium.

Last month, a resident of a Sin Ming condo mocked a security officer after his car was wheel-clamped.

Later in the same month, a Potong Pasir condo security officer was allegedly assaulted by a resident and suffered injuries.

Featured image adapted from Channel NewsAsia on Facebook.