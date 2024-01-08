Seletar Link Flyover Opens 22 Jan, Provides Another Route From Punggol To CTE & SLE

Flyover Connecting Seletar Link & TPE Will Open On 22 Jan

Just today (8 Jan), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that the upcoming Seletar Link Flyover will officially open on 22 Jan.

The flyover will serve as a connection from Seletar Link to various other expressways, giving motorists more alternative routes.

With new developments in Punggol Town and Pulau Punggol Timor, the new flyover will help ease traffic in the area.

Flyover opening on 22 Jan

According to LTA, motorists will be able to use the new flyover as an alternative route from Punggol to the Seletar Expressway (SLE) and Central Expressway (CTE) once it opens at 2pm on 22 Jan.

The flyover will connect Seletar Link to the Tampines Expressway (Central Expressway/Seletar Expressway) (TPE (CTE/SLE)).

It will also serve as a route to the TPE, the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

According to a previous press release, works included widening the TPE between the Jalan Kayu and Punggol West flyovers to improve traffic flow.

Besides easing existing traffic, the flyover will serve new developments at Pulau Punggol Timor as well as Punggol Town.

The road length will be approximately 1.05km and will give more direct routes for motorists to the neighbouring expressways.

LTA will put up informational and directional traffic signs to prepare for the flyover’s opening.

“Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and to follow traffic signs on site to help them get to their destinations,” the authority added.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority.