19-Year-Old Without Driver’s Licence Escapes Sembawang Roadblock, Arrested For Evasion

Teen Arrested For Evasion Of Sembawang Roadblock, Found With Weapon & Suspected Of Drug Offences

In the wee hours of the morning on Thursday (22 Sep), the police conducted a roadblock at Sembawang.

When they asked a driver to stop for a check, he sped off instead in an attempt to evade the roadblock.

Police later identified the 19-year-old and arrested him. The teenager was also found with a knuckle buster and tested positive for drugs.

Investigations are now ongoing.

19-year-old evades Sembawang roadblock

On 22 Sep at 3.30am, when police set up a roadblock along Sembawang Road, they requested that the man undergo a check.

Instead of following instructions, the man reversed and speedily left the scene, reported 8world News.

After some investigating, police established the identity of the driver.

Within 18 hours, the man was arrested for suspected evasion of a roadblock.

Found with knuckle duster and tests positive for drugs

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 19-year-old did not have a driver’s licence.

He also had a knuckle duster in his possession. The item is classified as a scheduled weapon.

Besides that, the man’s urine tested positive for controlled drugs. He has been transferred over to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for investigations.

8world News reported that on Saturday (24 Sep), he was charged in court for evasion of a roadblock and possession of a scheduled weapon.

According to the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, for possession of a scheduled weapon, he could face up to five years’ jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

Under the Police Force Act 2004, for evasion of a roadblock, he could be fined up to S$10,000 or get up to seven years’ jail, or both.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook and 8world News.