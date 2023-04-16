Sembcorp Truck Crashes Into Traffic Lights After Swerving, Pedestrian Runs To Safety Before Crash

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Sembcorp Truck Careens Into Traffic Lights After Swerving To Avoid Hitting Vehicle

In an effort to avoid hitting a vehicle, a Sembcorp truck swerved dangerously and crashed into a set of traffic lights on Sunday (16 Apr).

The traffic lights shattered into smithereens along with part of the road divider, with a pedestrian barely able to run out of harm’s way.

The truck was later towed away.

Sembcorp truck crashes into traffic lights

A netizen posted footage of the accident to SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, stating that it took place at Ganges Avenue on 16 Apr, at around 10.29am.

The video shows a bulky Sembcorp truck ambling down the street, with a stationary vehicle up ahead.

Perhaps realising a crash was imminent, the driver of the truck swerves it sideways.

They end up colliding with the road divider and a set of traffic lights, shattering it into pieces.

Several fragments of debris fly into the air and fall around the vicinity.

Part of the traffic lights nearly hit the vehicle recording the incident.

At the time of the collision, a pedestrian had been crossing the road. Realising the truck was headed her way, she dashes away to the left just in time.

Shortly after the impact, the driver of the truck is able to inch it away from the curb and back onto the street.

A subsequent image shows the truck being towed away.

Netizens praise pedestrian’s reaction time

The video has since become viral, with many expressing their alarm at the sight of the collision.

A few netizens criticised the truck driver for driving carelessly and increasing the likelihood of innocent bystanders incurring injuries.

However, others took a more lenient stance towards the incident.

Instead, they suggested that the vehicle might have malfunctioned, resulting in the crash.

Yet others praised the pedestrian for reacting quickly and avoiding what could have been a fatal accident.

Hopefully, the footage serves as a reminder for netizens to always be on guard when crossing the road.

