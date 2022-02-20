Target Archery Programme At Sentosa Available For $5 Per Person

If you’re into zombie thrillers and have a Netflix subscription, chances are you’ve already binge-watched the hit that is All Of Us Are Dead.

One of the standout characters of the ensemble cast has got to be Jang Ha-ri (played by Ha Seung-Ri), who uses her superior archery skills to fend off the undead attacking her high school.

If she has inspired you to pick up a bow and arrow, you’re in luck. Sentosa Island is now offering a guided Target Archery Programme at Sentosa, and all it costs is $5 per person.

Pick up archery at Sentosa with trained instructors

For $5, you get an introduction, safety brief, practice rounds, games, and even a souvenir to bring home.

You can even take part in the recurve funshoot archery session, which – fun fact – is an official Olympics sport. If you’ve ever wondered whether you have what it takes to be an Olympian, this is your chance.

Image courtesy of Sentosa

At the same time, you’ll be guided by trained instructors throughout, so you don’t have to worry about shooting your arrow at someone who isn’t a zombie.

Archery classes happening from now until end-March

You can now sign up for the final class of February, held on 24 Feb at Emerald Pavilion, Siloso Beach.

Following that, all remaining classes in March will be held at Palawan Green, where you can finetune your archery skills on Siloso Beach’s sole green turf while looking out to the sea.

Classes are held every Thursday from 6-7pm till 31 Mar, and tickets are $5 per person for 1 session.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up quickly, as there are only 16 pax permitted for each session.

On top of that, Islander membership holders can enjoy 15% off on top when they log into the website to purchase tickets.

Encouraged for older children

According to the website, these lessons are suitable for those aged 9 years and above. Hence, it might be better to leave the younger ones at home for this one.

Image courtesy of Sentosa

The website also notes that participants with back, muscle, or joint-related problems are not fit to join, so take note if you fall into any of those categories.

Take note of these additional details:

Targeted Archery programme at Sentosa Island

Dates: 24 Feb, 3 Mar, 10 Mar, 17 Mar, 24 Mar, 31 Mar

Time: 6-7pm

Address: Emerald Pavilion, 40 Siloso Beach Walk (February) and Palawan Green, Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 098996 (March)

Here’s how you can get to the locations:

By Sentosa Express: Alight at Beach Station

By public transport: Take Bus 123 and alight at Beach Station

Nearest carpark: Beach Station

A fresh way to keep your New Year resolutions

Although you may not need to yield a bow and arrow to conquer brain-eating zombies anytime soon, there are still plenty of benefits in picking up archery.

Firstly, it improves your focus and ability to stay calm in high-pressure situations.

Archery also utilises the arms, core, chest, and shoulders, especially when you’re practising how to draw your arrow properly. In the long run, this improves upper strength.

Who knows, maybe archery could be the novel fitness activity you never knew you needed to stick to your New Year resolution of keeping fit.

Now that Sentosa has extended its free entry promo until the end of March, there’s even less of a hurdle to make your way there.

