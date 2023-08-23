Ashes From 7th Month Offerings Swirl Outside M’sia Shops, Glowing Vortex Amazes Viewers

Fiery Ashes Of 7th Month Offerings Swirl In Vortex On M’sian Road, Video Frightens Viewers

Now that it’s the Hungry Ghost Festival, also known as the Seventh Month, it’s commonplace to see the burning of paper offerings.

It is no different in Malaysia, as some residents would burn offerings by the roadside.

For one incident that occurred amid a row of shops, however, the glowing ashes formed a swirling vortex, much to the amazement of spectators.

Viewers of the footage online were equally mystified, with many believing the supernatural to be at work.

Glowing vortex forms amidst Seventh Month offerings

On 17 Aug, a Facebook user uploaded a video of the bizarre aftermath of one particular Ghost Festival offering.

The Hungry Ghost Festival is usually celebrated with the burning of offerings, such as joss paper or ‘Hell money’. It is believed that the burning would offer these items to the spirits of ancestors for use in the afterlife.

In the video, we see large piles of ashes lying on the road from the burning of offerings.

More surprisingly, a whirling vortex of glowing hot ashes swirls over them in a ghastly yet beautiful sight.

Some online detective work geolocates the video to the town of Sungai Besar in Malaysia. Specifically, on this small road flanked on both sides by shops.

The mini-tornado of ash appears to be more consistent closer to the ground, while the ash dissipates into a wider area when it ascends high enough.

A non-burning vortex of smoke can be seen at the centre of the flaming sight, rising high above it as well.

After drifting to the right for most of the video, the mysterious whirl seems to dissipate and vanish.

Netizens mystified, consider paranormal explanations

Many commenters were mystified and even frightened by the sight. Most of them invoked the Buddhist mantra “Namo Amitabha” supported by numerous prayer emojis.

Several commenters assigned a supernatural explanation to the vortex. They said that the spirits of their ancestors, or their “good brothers” had come to collect the offerings.

The more sceptical-minded in the comments dismissed the notion that something supernatural was at work, saying it was just a common whirlwind.

Supernatural or scientific?

A similar, if less fiery, wind vortex appeared in last year’s Seventh Month, sending joss paper flying.

But in the end, what’s the explanation behind the strange yet awe-inspiring vortex in the video?

Those siding with the supernatural answer can indicate the timely nature of the glowing vortex atop the offerings during the Ghost Festival.

Conversely, those seeking a scientific explanation can point to the fact that small whirlwinds such as dust devils do generate from time to time.

Furthermore, when the vortex passed over the ash of the offerings, it generated a fiery whirl, yet once it veered off the pile, the glowing ashes dissipated quickly.

