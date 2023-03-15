M’sian Authorities Seize Over 22,000 Sex Toys From Penang Warehouse, Woman Fined For Sale Of Items

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Authorities Raid Warehouse Containing Sex Toys In Bukit Mertajam, Penang

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs in Malaysia announced that they seized over 1,000 banned sex toys during an operation back in December.

The ministry has now revealed that they conducted a second raid on a warehouse in Bukit Mertajam.

They found 22,929 units of sex toys and arrested a woman in connection with distributing them.

Sex toys seized on 15 Feb worth over S$330,000

The Star reports that the raid occurred on 15 Feb this year.

Officials from the ministry conducted the operation at a warehouse in Bukit Mertajam. They then discovered 22,929 units of sex toys worth about RM1.1 million (~S$330,000).

The raid is the second one of its kind, carried out under the codename ‘Ops Maya’.

The warehouse belonged to a 29-year-old woman who had been earning a living by selling dildos, sex dolls and other similar items. Her clientele comprised predominantly young people in long-distance relationships.

They were willing to pay between RM70 (S$20) and RM450 (S$135) for the toys that were imported from China.

Following the raid, officials placed her under arrest, Malaysiakini reports.

Woman fined S$1,500 for distribution

The ministry’s enforcement and controls division secretary, Nik Yusaimi Yussof, said the woman pleaded guilty to the offences on 2 Mar at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court.

She then received a RM5,000 (~S$1,500) fine.

Nik Yusaimi added that the sex toys could be sold for double the price via online platforms.

“The woman was selling the items since last year before we moved in on her,” he said. “There was a huge demand for such items.”

Authorities opened an investigation for “eroding moral values,” he explained further during a press conference.

When asked if the ministry found locations selling the banned products openly in Penang, he replied in the negative.

However, he noted that the ministry has been conducting occasional checks.

He said the ministry would take action against those involved in activities that could erode moral values or jeopardise public order and safety.

