Shanti Pereira Wins 100m Gold, 1st S’porean Woman To Top 2 SEA Games Sprint Events

Shanti Pereira Bags Second Gold Medal In 2023 SEA Games

As if she hasn’t taken our breaths away enough with her recent performance on the track, Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira flew made us proud yet again today (12 May) when she clinched gold in the women’s 100m final at the 32nd SEA Games.

This makes it her second gold medal in two individual sprint events, a novel feat for a Singaporean athlete.

Shanti Pereira wins gold in women’s 100m final

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Shanti completed the race with an impressive timing of 11.41 seconds, ahead of her Thai and Vietnamese counterparts.

Thailand’s Supanich Poolkerd, who was in second place, clocked 11.58 seconds. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Thi Nhi Yen Tran clocked 11.75 seconds to come in third.

Singaporean Elizabeth Ann-Tan, who also competed in the event, finished sixth with a timing of 11.96 seconds.

Shanti apparently finished first during the heats earlier in the day too, crossing the finish line in 11.49 seconds.

First Singaporean to win double sprint golds

Following her previous win in the 200m event, Shanti has now secured an impressive two gold medals in two individual sprint races.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the record makes her the first local woman to achieve the “sprint double” at the SEA Games.

Besides her two golds, the athlete also clinched two other medals at the sporting event.

But her triumph in the 100m race is an especially sweet one, since it’s her first at the SEA Games.

Shanti won silver in the 2022 Hanoi games, and finished third three times before in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Seeing her impressive form lately, we’re sure Shanti, her team, and her loved ones are extremely proud of her achievements.

We wish her the best in her endeavours moving forward and sincerely congratulate her on her wins so far.

Here’s hoping she’ll continue to fly the Singapore flag high in her future races.

Featured image adapted from MeWatch on Facebook.