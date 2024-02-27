400 shared cars to be available near some MRT stations in SBS Transit & GetGo tie-up

400 shared cars available near NEL & DTL MRT stations from 26 Feb

Transport operator SBS Transit has teamed up with car sharing company GetGo to bring 400 shared cars within a walking distance of North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) MRT stations.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two firms on Monday (26 Feb).

The move offers better first- and last-mile transport solutions for commuters in Singapore, and helps advances sustainable mobility.

Both companies will also be bringing more marketing promotions to commuters via collaborations with external partners and merchants.

SBS Transit and GetGo announced the MOU signing to promote “seamless and sustainable mobility solutions for a car-lite Singapore” in a joint press release on 26 Feb.

To achieve this, both companies will be jointly promoting car-sharing to improve first- and last-mile connectivity to and from SBS Transit’s rail and bus network.

According to The Straits Times (ST), 400 GetGo cars will be available within 500m of 50 stations across the NEL and DTL.

“This partnership aims to create a flexible, inclusive, and sustainable mobility ecosystem in Singapore, promoting the advantages of commuting anywhere by bus, train and shared cars without the need for personal vehicle ownership,” the statement said.

In addition, SBS Transit and GetGo will work with external partners and merchants to bring promotional deals to commuters via GetGo’s “GetDeals” programme.

Collaboration with SBS Transit a pivotal step towards realising Singapore’s ‘car-lite’ vision, says GetGo CEO

Jeffrey Sim Vee Ming, Group Chief Executive Officer of SBS Transit, expressed delight at this collaboration.

“In line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, we are fully committed to forging collaborative partnerships and co-creating innovative solutions that encourage and inspire active mobility for a more sustainable future,” he said.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of GetGo, Toh Ting Feng, added that this is a pivotal step towards realising Singapore’s ‘car-lite’ vision and meeting the evolving needs of Singaporeans.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons and GetGo.