Sharon Au celebrates National Day with McDonald’s garlic chilli sauce in France

Sharon Au calls McDonald’s garlic chilli sauce Singapore’s “national sauce”

Each of us has our own way of celebrating Singapore’s birthday whenever 9 Aug comes around. Some of us wave the National Flag while others don red tops.

In the case of former actress Sharon Au, she celebrated National Day with McDonald’s garlic chilli sauce, or what she calls Singapore’s “national sauce“.

Au, who has been residing in France since 2018, recently received a box of garlic chilli sauce, courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore.

The 48-year-old wrote that even though she has grown to “embrace the art of fine cuisine” in France, she still finds herself “aching for the taste of home.”

This National Day, she soothed her homesickness with McDonald’s Singapore’s iconic garlic chilli sauce.

McDonald’s garlic chili sauce bests 14 other sauces in France

The video started with her unboxing the delivery package, in which she found a few packets of garlic chilli sauce.

Au then proceeded to a McDonald’s outlet in France and ordered a burger, nuggets, and some fries before dipping them in the sauce.

According to her, McDonald’s outlets in France offer 14 types of sauces. However, none quite hit like the garlic chill sauce, which she described as Singapore’s “national sauce”.

Thanks McDonald’s Singapore for “taste of home”

Au ended the video by sharing the relatable experience of stashing unused garlic chilli sauce in the fridge.

The former actress added that she felt homesick this month as National Day approached. Her birthday also falls in the same month.

Being able to dip her McDonald’s order in garlic chilli sauce far away from home meant a lot to her, and she expressed her gratitude towards McDonald’s Singapore for sending her the “taste of home”.

She concluded the video by exclaiming:

Home is where my garlic chilli is!

Featured image adapted from @sharonau13 on Instagram.