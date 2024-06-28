McDonald’s Singapore milkshakes have been discontinued since 26 June

Sad news for milkshake fans: McDonald’s Singapore has pulled the plug on its Shakes, the fast food giant confirmed to MS News.

The creamy beverages — once available in vanilla, chocolate and strawberry — have disappeared from the menus at McDonald’s Dessert Kiosks island-wide.

The news first bubbled up on Monday (24 June), when an eagle-eyed customer posted a notice he saw at Hougang Mall’s McDonald’s.

“Savour your last sips!” read the sign, informing customers to bid farewell to their favourite shakes on 26 June.

According to the customer, a staff member highlighted that the change affects all McDonald’s Dessert Kiosks.

Netizens reminisce about drinking Shakes

In the comments, some netizens fondly reminisced about their love for the milkshakes.

One user shared that McDonald’s Shakes were their favourite drink in secondary school.

However, as more options started popping up elsewhere, they found themselves indulging in them less often.

Others pointed out that it’s been quite a while since they’ve seen Shakes offered at McDonald’s outlets here.

Another user agreed, saying they thought the Shakes had long been discontinued.

Chain changes menu to suit customers’ preferences

In response to queries from MS News, a McDonald’s spokesperson noted that the chain periodically evolves its menu to better accommodate customer preferences.

Additionally, they expressed gratitude to their loyal supporters, saying:

To our supporters through the years, we want to say a huge Thank You for shakin’ things up with us.

Also read: 1980s McDonald’s S’pore Menu Resurfaces Online, A Hamburger Used To Cost S$0.95

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Alessandro Ginseng Woods on Facebook and Great Deals Singapore.