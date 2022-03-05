P Shawn Huang Addresses Daughter In Parliament On Her Birthday

Singapore’s Parliamentary debates are usually serious affairs, and they should be since important national matters are at hand.

However, from time to time, MPs might show some emotion when speaking about a subject that’s close to their heart.

Jurong GRC MP Shawn Huang appears to be one such MP, having gotten a tad emotional in Parliament recently.

Source

He was speaking on strengthening Singapore’s science and technology capabilities.

MP urges building of capabilities

The impassioned episode occurred during a Parliament session on Monday (28 Feb), as the House debated Budget 2022.

When it was his turn to speak, Mr Huang noted that Singapore had many notable achievements in science and technology.

Source

However, our ability to produce knowledge products and creative assets has been “less than ideal”, and he urged Singapore to be courageous in building up our future capabilities.

MP touched by success of programme

Towards the end of his speech, Mr Huang, who has been an MP for Jurong since 2020, talked about his experience in his cybersecurity pilot programme.

Giving a shout-out to individual members of his team, he lauded them for their “remarkable performance” that led to an increase in hiring of cybersecurity analysts by 400%.

He also added,

When I heard the programme was a success, it truly touched by heart.

As a measure of just how touched he was, he then appeared to wipe a tear from his eye.

Source

He followed up by urging Singaporeans to “be bold” in investing in our future and our people, adding,

Be hold. And there will be a place for all of us.

This time, he seemingly couldn’t help getting even more emotional, and quickly squeezed his eyes to stem the waterworks.

Source

Some might have heard violins playing in the background, but that would’ve just been their imaginations.

MP addresses his daughter

Mr Huang, slightly red-eyed, finally turned his attention to his daughter Geraldine, addressing her directly in his speech.

On her birthday, he said rubbing his nose, he wished his girl would have a Singapore that is “tech-enriched, inclusive and above all kind and loving in all we do”.

Source

Ordinary girls would probably prefer an iPhone or a subscription to Disney+ for their birthday, but Geraldine must be a really smart kid.

Her father concluded his speech by saying he supported the Budget.

A tear-jerker in Parliament

After the tear-jerker in Parliament, we can’t help but be full of admiration for Mr Huang’s passion for Singapore’s science and tech scene.

Geraldine has a good role model to look up to, indeed.

He’s not the only local politician to shed tears in Parliament, of course. Senior figures like Ministers Lawrence Wong and Josephine Teo, and even Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have broken down during emotional speeches.

Do Singaporeans like these glimpses of humanity in our politicians? We hope so. Do share your thoughts with us.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MCI Singapore on YouTube.