Sheng Siong Outlet At Marsiling Void Deck Flooded On 29 Mar

Over the last few days of March, thundery showers have frequented our island. While bringing relief from the heat, heavy rainfall has caused flooding as well.

On Monday (29 Mar), a Sheng Siong outlet at a Marsiling HDB void deck turned into a ‘floating market’ following a downpour.

Source

Staff had to employ sandbags and a pump to dispel water in the aftermath. The flooding reportedly lasted 30mins.

Marsiling Sheng Siong swamped after downpour

At around 1.45pm on Monday (29 Mar), a Sheng Siong outlet in Marsiling was flooded following a heavy downpour, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

The outlet is located at the void deck of Blok 202 along Marsiling Drive.

Source

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the surge of rain caused many goods from the supermarket to float in the aisle.

These items included potato chips, cookies, and snacks, caught in the swirls.

Source

Some staff reportedly took off their shoes to stack up the goods, help the water flow and dispel the floods.

Staff use sandbags & pump to remove water

Sandbags were placed in drains and a pump were seen to help remove the excess water.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, a spokesperson for Sheng Siong said that the area is prone to flooding.

As such, the outlet has sandbags and pumps in stock to prepare for such situations.

Meanwhile, they are also discussing with the authorities for a plan to resolve the situation.

Hope the flooding situation sees improvement

It’s no surprise that our tropical island has its fair share of rainfall. However, flooding in a supermarket can cause inconveniences both to the store and the customers.

Therefore, we hope that the flooding situation at this Marsiling HDB void deck can see alleviation soon.

Regardless, it’s a good thing that the store has measures prepared for such situations, or the flooding may have caused even more issues.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.