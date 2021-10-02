Travellers From Category III & IV Countries Will Serve Shorter SHN

Singapore regularly revises its border restrictions according to how Covid-19 is developing in countries around the world.

As the Delta Variant becomes the predominant strain in most countries, we’ll also be shifting our Stay-Home Notice (SHN) requirements for travellers from “safer” countries.

They’ll need to serve SHN for just 10 days instead of 14 days.

In addition, all long-term pass holders entering Singapore will have to be fully vaccinated.

Delta Variant has shorter incubation period

In a press release on Saturday (2 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) noted that the Delta Variant has a shorter incubation period.

That’s why Quarantine Orders (QOs) for people exposed to Covid-19 were shortened to 10 days – instead of 14 – since mid-Sep.

In line with that, the SHN for some travellers entering Singapore will also be cut to 10 days from next Wednesday (6 Oct), 11.59pm.

Travellers from Category III & IV countries eligible

Travellers eligible for the shortened SHN must have spent the last 14 days before arriving in Singapore in a Category III or IV country.

Singapore has 4 categories for countries and regions, based on their Covid-19 transmission risk. Category I is the “safest”.

Travellers from Category I countries don’t need any SHN, while those from Category II countries need only serve a 7-day SHN.

Additionally, travellers from Category III countries can apply to serve SHN at their places of residence if they meet certain requirements – 1 of which is being fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated travellers will have to serve SHN at dedicated facilities.

More countries to enter Categories II & III

More countries will also be upgraded to Categories II and III, MOH said.

From 6 Oct, countries like France, Japan and Sweden will enter Category II, while the United States (US) and United Kingdom will be in Category III.

Here’s a summary of which countries are in which category, and the border measures applicable.

Additionally, border measures will be determined based on recent travel history in the past 14 days, instead of 21 days.

Full vaccination for long-term entry

Singapore will also require full vaccination for all foreigners applying to enter for the long-term.

This includes work pass and student pass holders, as well as their dependents, applying to enter from 1 Nov.

However, those under 18 at the point of entry will be exempted.

But if they’re aged between 12-17 they must complete their full vaccination regimen within 2 months of entry.

Move to allow necessary workers & students

The move is to allow necessary workers and students to enter safely while minimising health risk to the community, MOH said.

They’ll be entering via the Work Pass Holder General Lane and Student’s Pass Holder Lane.

Hence, the authorities will also commence entry approval for workers from higher-risk countries including:

migrant domestic workers S Pass and work permit holders from the Construction, Marine Shipyard and Process (CMP) sectors

Familial Ties Lane priority given to vaccinated

These are also those who apply to enter Singapore via the Familial Ties Lane.

In this case, priority will be given to those who’re fully vaccinated,

Those who’re medically ineligible for vaccination may appeal to be exempted from the vaccination requirement before applying to enter.

However, this must be supported by a doctor’s memo.

Another update to border measures

As the Covid-19 situation around the world is constantly changing, regular updating of border measures is necessary.

This time, it seems we’ll be making it easier for certain travellers to enter Singapore based on what the science shows about the Delta Variant.

And since Singapore still needs foreign labour to survive, it’s apparently the time to allow them in – as long as they’re fully vaccinated.

