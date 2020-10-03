Shopee & Garena Launches Traineeship Programme For S’poreans By End-2020
If you’ve always dreamed of working at a gaming company or venturing into the realm of e-commerce — Sea has announced plans to hire 500 locals as part of a 6-month training & mentorship programme.
Sea may not immediately ring the bell, but it’s the parent company of Shopee — a popular online shopping community.
Here’s what else is in-store for interested applicants & how you can share this lobang with your loved ones who may still be seeking a job in this tough climate.
Can work at Shopee, Garena & SeaMoney
After graduating from the course, participants can look forward to joining these Sea subsidiaries, among others:
- Shopee Singapore – e-Commerce
- Garena Online – Gaming
- SeaMoney – e-Payment
Being an employee at Shopee could come with a chance to hangout at their swanky HQ at Science Park near Kent Ridge MRT.
The dedicated office complex even comes with an in-house masseuse and other perks you’d expect in a share working space catered to millennnials.
Since it was only opened back in 2019, you could still be the first to break in these pool tables & office pods.
500 slots for paid mentorship before employment
Sea has opened 500 slots in total for their programme:
- 400 entry-level positions
- 100 mid-career positions
You’ll need at least 3 years of work experience to qualify for the 100 mid-career slots.
6 months on-the-job training & allowance
All trainees can expect to undergo half a year of on-the-job mentorship & training at Shopee in areas such as
- Product management – Product Managers
- Software engineering – Software Engineers
- UX design = UI/UX Designers
The aim is to help all participates acquire e-commerce & tech skills to take on roles like Data or Business Analysts.
A monthly allowance will be given to all trainees, for peace of mind that the training programme will result in full-time employment upon completion.
All the best to potential jobseekers
If you’re interested, or know someone who may be a good fit for this programme, head over to their website for more info on how to apply.
We wish all applicants and jobseekers all the best on their hunt for a stable career opportunity amidst these uncertain times.
Hopefully more similar programmes will be launched with local SMEs to help fresh graduates transition into a productive work-life in 2020 and beyond.
