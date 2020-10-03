Shopee & Garena Launches Traineeship Programme For S’poreans By End-2020

If you’ve always dreamed of working at a gaming company or venturing into the realm of e-commerce — Sea has announced plans to hire 500 locals as part of a 6-month training & mentorship programme.

Sea may not immediately ring the bell, but it’s the parent company of Shopee — a popular online shopping community.

Here’s what else is in-store for interested applicants & how you can share this lobang with your loved ones who may still be seeking a job in this tough climate.

Can work at Shopee, Garena & SeaMoney

After graduating from the course, participants can look forward to joining these Sea subsidiaries, among others:

Shopee Singapore – e-Commerce

Garena Online – Gaming

SeaMoney – e-Payment

Being an employee at Shopee could come with a chance to hangout at their swanky HQ at Science Park near Kent Ridge MRT.

The dedicated office complex even comes with an in-house masseuse and other perks you’d expect in a share working space catered to millennnials.

Since it was only opened back in 2019, you could still be the first to break in these pool tables & office pods.

500 slots for paid mentorship before employment

Sea has opened 500 slots in total for their programme:

400 entry-level positions

100 mid-career positions

You’ll need at least 3 years of work experience to qualify for the 100 mid-career slots.

6 months on-the-job training & allowance

All trainees can expect to undergo half a year of on-the-job mentorship & training at Shopee in areas such as

Product management – Product Managers

Software engineering – Software Engineers

UX design = UI/UX Designers

The aim is to help all participates acquire e-commerce & tech skills to take on roles like Data or Business Analysts.

A monthly allowance will be given to all trainees, for peace of mind that the training programme will result in full-time employment upon completion.

All the best to potential jobseekers

If you’re interested, or know someone who may be a good fit for this programme, head over to their website for more info on how to apply.

We wish all applicants and jobseekers all the best on their hunt for a stable career opportunity amidst these uncertain times.

Hopefully more similar programmes will be launched with local SMEs to help fresh graduates transition into a productive work-life in 2020 and beyond.

