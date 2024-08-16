Thundery showers expected in 2nd half of August, but a few nights will be warm & humid

Thundery showers in the morning & afternoon on several days in 2nd half of August: MSS

After more rain fell in the first half of the month, including on National Day, the rain is expected to continue in the second half of August.

Thundery showers are expected over these two weeks, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Thundery showers in August localised & of short duration

According to a weather advisory released by the MSS on Friday (16 Aug), the thundery showers in the second half of August will be localised over parts of the island and of short duration.

They’re expected in the late morning and afternoon on several days.

Despite this, the total rainfall for the period is predicted to be “below average” over most parts of the island, MSS said.

August showers due to Southwest Monsoon

The wet weather will be brought about by the Southwest Monsoon conditions, which are currently prevailing over Singapore and the surrounding region.

That means the winds are blowing mainly from the southeast or southwest.

To that end, there may also be a few “fair and windy days” to come, particularly in the last week of August, MSS added.

Maximum temperature between 32°C and 34°C on most days

Amid the wet weather, the daily maximum temperatures on most days are likely to be between 32°C and 34°C.

On a few nights, temperatures may stay above 28°C.

This could cause them to be “warm and humid”, MSS said.

Below-average rainfall for first half of August

Over the past two weeks, thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore on most days, but below-average rainfall was still recorded for most parts, MSS said.

Sentosa had 40% above-average rainfall over the fortnight, while Lower Pierce Reservoir had 70% below-average rainfall.

The highest rainfall registered during the period was in Jurong West on 4 Aug, when a daily total rainfall of 72.9 mm was recorded.

That was when a regional convergence of winds brought moderate to heavy thundery showers over many parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.

On most days, maximum temperatures ranged between 32°C and 34°C.

Seletar recorded the highest daily maximum temperature of the fortnight when the mercury soared to 34.6°C on 3 Aug.

Also read: S’pore residents enjoy rainbow after heavy downpour on National Day

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Balaji Sampath on Flickr.