Rain expected in S’pore in first half of August, relieving dry & hot conditions across island

Singapore to experience rain on most days in first half of August

After weeks of unrelenting heat, rain is expected to grace Singapore in the first half of August.

According to Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), thundery showers are expected in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

Additionally, Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and strong winds on “one or two mornings”.

Total rainfall over the first two weeks of August is forecast to be about average across the island.

Daily maximum temperatures likely between 32°C & 34°C

Despite the wet weather, Singapore will remain relatively warm during the period, with maximum temperatures ranging from 32°C to 34°C on most days.

Nights are also expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 28°C.

Singapore saw 18-day dry spell in second half of July

Providing a recap of the past two weeks, MSS said Southwest Monsoon conditions had prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region.

Singapore also experienced an 18-day dry spell from 13-30 July 2024, which ended with thundery showers on Wednesday (31 July).

As a result of the dry spell, many areas in Singapore saw “well below average rainfall”.

Over the two weeks, the daily maximum temperatures were between 32.8°C and 35.2°C with minimum temperatures of over 28°C at night.

