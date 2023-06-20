SIA Named World’s Best Airline At 2023 Skytrax Awards, Scoot Ranks 2nd In Low-Cost Category

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Named World’s Best Airline 2023, Beating Out Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has done it again.

Singapore’s flagship airline was recently crowned the World’s Best Airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

This is the fifth time it has earned the accolade since the awards began in 1999.

SIA also regained the award after losing out to Qatar Airways last year.

Additionally, SIA took home Best First Class Airline, Best First Class Comfort Amenities, and Best Airline in Asia.

SIA wins World’s Best Airline 2023

After missing out last year and in 2021, SIA reclaimed the title of World’s Best Airline from Qatar Airways, which has won the award seven times.

Skytrax noted that the success of SIA is “fuelled by its dedication to customer service”.

“In-flight menus in all classes of service offer gourmet meals created by a panel of internationally renowned chefs, and all customers can enjoy the carrier’s state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system, which offers a wide choice of movies, music and games.”

The Top 10 Airlines of 2023 are as follows:

Singapore Airlines Qatar Airways ANA All Nippon Airways Emirates Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines Air France Cathay Pacific Airways EVA Air Korean Air

The winners of the Skytrax Awards were selected based on surveys involving over 20 million travellers of over 100 nationalities.

They rated more than 325 airlines between September 2022 and May 2023.

Scoot named Best Long Haul Low-cost Airline

Besides claiming the World’s Best Airline award, SIA also swept the First Class Travel award category.

It won accolades for the World’s Best First Class Airline and the Best First Class Comfort Amenities.

Of course, it also claimed the title of Best Airline in Asia.

Furthermore, the airline company’s low-cost subsidiary Scoot won the Best Long Haul Low-cost Airline award.

It placed second in the World’s Best Low-cost Airlines category, behind AirAsia in first place.

Customers’ support helped SIA overcome challenges of pandemic

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong, who received the award in Paris today (20 June), said,

This award is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our people, who worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel.

“That has allowed us to emerge stronger and fitter from the pandemic as a leading international airline,” he noted.

Expressing their gratefulness to customers, Mr Goh said that their loyalty and support allowed them to overcome the pandemic’s challenges.

“Today, as we recover from the pandemic, we are firmly committed to innovating and investing in industry-leading products and services, and ensuring that SIA continues to offer our customers a world-class travel experience.”

Skytrax’s Edward Plaisted added, “It is a fabulous achievement for Singapore Airlines to achieve this World’s Best Airline title for 2023.”

“Singapore Airlines achieved excellent results in many of the award categories, with the highlight being recognition of their First Class cabin as the World’s Best First Class.”

“We congratulate Singapore Airlines on this success which should be a source of great pride and satisfaction for the airline management and staff.”

Likewise, a huge congratulations to SIA and Scoot. Here’s to more success in 2023 and beyond as they continue to bounce back from the pandemic.

