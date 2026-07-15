Passenger praises SIA cabin crew for retrieving ring that dropped inside her seat

SIA cabin crew created improvised tool to fish out passenger’s ring from seat

When a passenger on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight accidentally dropped her ring in her seat, she braced herself for the possibility that it might never be found.

She certainly didn’t expect the cabin crew to be so intent on retrieving her ring that they constructed an improvised tool and lay on the cabin floor to fish it out from the depths of the seat.

Passenger drops ring with sentimental value inside her seat

32-year-old marketing professional Cassandra Tan told MS News that on Monday (13 July), she was flying from Singapore to Manila on SQ912 when she removed her ring briefly to use some hand sanitiser.

When she tried to put it back on her finger, it fell into a narrow crevice beside her Business Class seat.

The HEFANG mini fork ring cost around S$250, but its sentimental value was far greater.

“I bought the ring during my first trip to China,” she explained.

Ring rolls deep inside her seat

Ms Tan informed the cabin crew, whom she described as very patient and kind.

One of them offered her chopsticks in the hope that she could use them to dig out the ring.

Unfortunately, the ring ended up rolling even deeper into the seat crevices.

She said it was lodged too deep to be reached by hand.

SIA cabin crew intend to get the ring out by themselves

The cabin crew thus told Ms Tan that they had informed the ground team in Manila, and engineers would assist her in retrieving the ring after the other passengers disembarked.

She was prepared to remain on the plane and wait, she said, adding:

By that point, I had already accepted that the ring might not be retrievable during the flight.

After meal service, however, the cabin crew decided to take a shot at getting the ring out by themselves.

“We want you to disembark smoothly and without any delays,” they told her.

SIA cabin crew lies on floor for 15 mins to retrieve ring

An improvised tool was thus created by fashioning a bobby pin into a small hook and attaching it to chopsticks with plasters.

A flight steward named Jackson Lee then proceeded to spend “approximately 15 minutes sprawled on the cabin floor” trying to get the ring out from beneath the seat, Ms Tan said.

They were determined to do this despite her assuring them that she was willing to wait for the ground engineers after landing.

Eventually, Jackson successfully reunited her with her ring.

Passenger praises cabin crew in feedback

Ms Tan said she was extremely relieved and touched by their efforts, and immediately thanked the cabin crew profusely.

They had found time during their busy duties to help her despite ground crew already being arranged for the deed, she pointed out, adding:

I have always known that Singapore Airlines prides itself on its level of service, but I did not expect this level of dedication.

After the flight, she posted on Instagram about her experience, and submitted feedback to SIA that heaped praise on the cabin crew and listed out their names:

Inflight Manager Max

Leading Stewardess Flora

Leading Steward Ben

Flight Steward Jackson Lee

Flight Stewardess Ariel

Flight Stewardess Petrina

Flight Stewardess Rachael

She expressed hopes that the entire cabin crew will receive recognition for their commitment and empathy.

MS News has reached out to SIA for more information on the incident.

Also read: Grieving passenger collapses onboard Singapore Airlines flight, expresses gratitude to staff for exemplary service

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Featured image courtesy of Cassandra Tan and adapted from @cforcassan on Instagram.