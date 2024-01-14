SIA Plane Spotted Taxiing Along Sydney Airport Bridge, Magnificent Sight Sparks Pride

SIA Aircraft Taxis Along Overhead Bridge At Sydney Airport

Many Singaporeans regard Singapore Airlines (SIA) as a symbol of the island nation. As such, most would think of the airliner’s successes as wins for the country too.

So, imagine the pride one feels when driving along a road in another country, only to see the imposing figure of an SIA plane taxiing on an overhead bridge.

A video of one such encounter surfaced on the @sgpowerlah Instagram page on Friday (12 Jan).

Turns out, the bridge is located at the Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and is a taxi runway for not just SIA planes, but other airlines as well.

Driver spots SIA plane taxiing on overhead bridge near Sydney Airport

The video is a short 20-second clip of a car driving down a road in what seems to be Australia.

According to the video’s caption, this sighting occurred in the vicinity of the Sydney Airport.

What first appears to be a normal drive turns into a breathtaking sight as the nose of the SIA Boeing A380 appears in the distance.

With the iconic “SINGAPORE AIRLINES” emblazoned on its side, the massive plane is a sight to behold.

As the car gets closer, it becomes clear that the plane is taxiing along the runway on top of a bridge over the road.

Unfortunately, we do not get to see much beyond that, as the video cuts off shortly after the dashcam vehicle enters the tunnel.

First overhead runway outside of North America

According to Simple Flying, the bridge in the video is located at the Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport.

Opened in 1967, this is the first aircraft bridge outside of North America.

The bridge extends into Botany Bay, reported Simple Flying. The additional infrastructure of the runway is then built on a bridge over General Holmes Drive.

Notably, the road tunnel goes 6ft (1.8 metres) below sea level and incorporates special precautions to prevent flooding.

This bridge plays host to a few aircraft, such as QantasLink’s Boeing 717s and the Airbus A380s of SIA and Qantas.

Magnificent sight evokes Singaporean pride

The video of the SIA plane on the Sydney Airport bridge also made its way to the ROADS.sg Facebook page, where it has garnered over 46,000 views at the time of writing.

While some viewers were indifferent as they’ve seen something similar on the taxiway near Changi Airport, others expressed their awe and pride in our national airline.

Indeed, although such a scene may not be entirely unique, we can still be proud to see our national airline capturing attention overseas.

