Redditor Captures Video Of SIA Plane Taxiing On Changi Airport Taxiway Bridge

Those who frequently drive to Changi Airport would occasionally witness airplanes as they’re touching down.

However, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and border restrictions worldwide, these scenes have become harder to come by.

Recently, however, a Redditor was driving towards Changi Airport when he saw an SIA aircraft ‘cruising’ on a bridge overhead.

Turns out, the bridge is actually a taxiway that links to one of the runways in Changi Airport.

Redditor sees SIA plane travelling on bridge

On Sunday (21 Mar), Redditor u/ZRudd97 shared a short clip of himself travelling in a car on Changi Boulevard towards Changi Airport.

Nothing seems out of the ordinary at the start of the video as the vehicle cruises in the middle lane towards Terminal 1 and Jewel Changi Airport.

As the car emerges from underneath a bridge, the outline of a massive SIA plane came into view.

It’s not surprising to see planes flying in the skies, but when it’s so ‘up in-your-face’, it does look pretty impressive.

Plus, the plane in question wasn’t even in the air, it was literally ‘cruising’ on the bridge.

It was truly a terrifying yet majestic sight as the car travels directly underneath the colossal plane just moments later.

Changi Airport taxiway bridge built to accommodate A380

In case you’re wondering if the plane had made a wrong landing on one of our roads, that’s thankfully not the case.

The structure that the SIA plane was taxiing on is the 2nd South-Cross Taxiway Bridge — a $45 million project completed in 2004 to accommodate A380 planes.

The 2nd South-Cross Taxiway Bridge is one of 2 such structures at Changi Airport.

Despite looking like just any other overhead bridge, the taxiway bridge is in fact designed to support the weight and width of planes.

The bridge also features shielding that protects motorists travelling underneath from the planes’ jet blast.

Redditor went to buy TOTO afterwards

Still, it’s not a common sight to see planes taxiing along the bridge.

The Redditor who captured the video thought it must be his lucky day, and went to try his luck at TOTO afterwards.

Another Redditor – perhaps a pilot or aircrew – said planes would use the taxiway bridge when the terminals are full, but wasn’t sure about why it’s being used now in light of less-frequent air travel.

In response to this, another netizen pointed out that perhaps the plane was trying to manoeuvre around the stationary planes at the airport.

Catching sight of an airplane up close is breathtaking

Seeing a mammoth plane up close truly takes our breath away.

But what’s perhaps equally impressive, yet less mentioned, is the engineering feat that is the taxiway bridge.

Did you know that taxiway bridges exist in Singapore? Let us know in the comments below.

