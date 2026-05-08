1 sent to hospital after Simei fire that likely originated from charging power bank

About 10 people evacuated after fire breaks out at 2nd-floor flat in Simei

One person was sent to the hospital on Friday (8 May) after a flat in Simei caught fire, leading to the evacuation of about 10 people.

The blaze likely originated from a power bank, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post on the same day.

SCDF puts out Simei fire with water jet

SCDF was alerted at about 4.40pm to a fire in Block 153 Simei Street 1.

Firefighters found that a unit on the second floor was ablaze.

Three people had self-evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF arrived.

The fire was subsequently extinguished with a water jet.

1 person sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

As a precaution, about 10 people were evacuated from the block by SCDF and the police.

But a neighbour of the affected was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation.

They were then conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Simei fire likely caused by charging power bank

After the fire was put out, SCDF noted that the entire living room of the unit was damaged.

The rest of the unit was also damaged by the heat and smoke, SCDF said, adding:

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire had likely originated from a power bank that was charging in the living room.

SCDF reminded the public to avoid leaving batteries or devices charging unattended for an extended period of time, or overnight.

At least 8 pets rescued from fire

In a Facebook post on the same day, East Coast GRC MP Jessica Tan said she was “very thankful” that the family who lives in the flat managed to get out safely.

While visiting the charred home, she spent some time checking in on the family and their neighbours to see how they can receive support, she added.

She thanked the police and SCDF for swiftly evacuating residents and also rescuing at least eight pets from several households — six cats, one dog and one rabbit.

Investigations on the cause of the fire are still ongoing, she noted.

Also read: Landlord evicts tenant after power bank catches fire & destroys bedroom in Jurong West

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Featured image adapted from Jessica Tan Soon Neo on Facebook and Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.