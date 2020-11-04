Simmons Honours Singapore Customers’ Orders Despite Being Affected By Robinsons’ Liquidation

While Robinsons’ impending closure spelled good news for shoppers in search of bargains, others, including suppliers, had a less pleasant experience.

One such brand is Simmons, a bedding company which has been supplying mattresses, pillows, and the likes to the department store since 1977.

Still in limbo about payment from Robinsons, they decided to fulfill customers’ orders anyway. They shared the update on Facebook today (4 Nov).

Simmons will be in touch with customers who’ve made full or partial payment.

Simmons customers who’ve paid Robinsons will still get orders

After multiple claims from suppliers alleging Robinsons’ failure to pay them for their products, customers who bought big ticket items in particular were left hanging.

On the suppliers’ end, going ahead with the orders would’ve meant significant losses.

But bedding company Simmons decided to look past such concerns and help their customers out.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (4 Nov), they promised to ensure that customers who’ve paid in full will receive their orders:

In appreciation of your loyalty and support for our brand, and notwithstanding Robinsons inability to pay Simmons, Simmons will honour and fulfil all customers’ orders who have paid in full to Robinsons.

Customers need not pay extra fees, and Simmons will contact them to arrange for deliveries.

Balance payments required for those who paid partial fees

As for those who only made partial payments or deposits, Simmons volunteered to absorb the amount.

This means that customers will still have to cover the remaining amount if they wish to receive their orders.

Simmons will also be in touch to discuss the balance payment and arrange for deliveries.

Thanks loyal customers

Having forged a close partnership with Robinsons for over 43 years, Simmons thanks customers who’ve purchased their items from the store.

All issues aside, the partnership had earned them many loyal supporters over the years.

While the Robinsons saga is unfortunate, we’re glad that Simmons has risen above the problem to help customers.

We hope that both companies will be able to resolve their issues eventually.

