S’pore influencer Simonboy announces he’s engaged, proposed during seniors’ walk in Pasir Ris

Simonboy engaged to Simongirl in front of director Jack Neo & crowd of seniors

Local influencer and actor Simonboy, known for turning his life around from drug addiction, has made another significant improvement in his life.

He has just gotten engaged to his girlfriend Chloe Eong, also known as Simongirl.

While most people tend to choose romantic spots to pop the question, he chose to do it during a senior citizens’ walk in Pasir Ris.

Simonboy proposes in front of crowd of onlookers

Simonboy, whose real name is Simon Khung, announced that he was engaged in an ecstatic Instagram post on Sunday (17 March).

Photos he shared showed him getting down on one knee to present Simongirl with a ring.

Considering the occasion, the couple were casually dressed in T-shirts and track pants, with a crowd of aged onlookers surrounding them.

It was also revealed that among the crowd was “Money No Enough” director Jack Neo.

Another familiar face was Henry Thia, a comedian known for starring in “Money No Enough” and countless local movies.

Fellow Internet celebrities Mayiduo and Tommy Wong, who co-starred with Simonboy in “Money No Enough 3”, also witnessed the touching moment. In his caption, Simonboy said Mayiduo was sick but came down anyway.

Simonboy gets engaged during seniors’ walk

In his post, Simonboy thanked Papazao SG (老朋友趴趴走) and Neo for allowing him to propose during their activity.

Papazao is a senior citizens’ walking group started by Neo. On Sunday, their weekly walk took place at Pasir Ris Park.

Simonboy also said that his production company Peace Street Productions laid the groundwork by preparing a banner and waiting behind a tree for hours so Simongirl didn’t see them.

He even enlisted the help of his now-fiancée’s sister and best friend to hold up the banner.

In an Instagram story, Simongirl shared that she almost ruined his plans when she couldn’t get up in the morning.

Simonboy had to wake her up four times between 6am and 6.27am before she finally roused from her slumber.

He conquered 16 years of drug addiction

Simonboy, 36, got a second chance at life when he conquered 16 years of drug addiction and became an influencer.

It involved him playing a stall owner at Heng Heng Herbal Soup who took pity on a customer and gave him a bowl of soup though he couldn’t afford it.