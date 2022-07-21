S’pore 4Fingers Allegedly Offers Higher Salaries Than M’sian Counterpart, Netizens Point Out Living Cost Differences

Difference Between Singaporean & Malaysian 4Fingers Salaries Sparks Debate

Even as neighbours in the same region with a shared history, Singapore and Malaysia still differ from each other in a number of ways.

While most people have learned to embrace some of these disparities, others have inevitably sparked debates.

This was recently the case when a Facebook post comparing the pay offered by a fast food brand in the two countries went viral.

The Singaporean outlet appears to offer much higher salaries than its Malaysian counterpart, causing many to question why.

However, some netizens have argued that the difference makes sense due to the currencies and costs of living in both countries.

4Fingers offers different salaries in Singapore and Malaysia

On Sunday (17 Jul), Facebook page Job Malaysia shared photos of two banners showing the various jobs available at 4Fingers Crispy Chicken.

Both notices display the monthly salaries they are offering for each role.

In Malaysia, they are offering a monthly starting salary of about S$690 (RM2,200) for assistant restaurant managers.

By contrast, managers in Singapore will get up to S$3,800 per month, while part-time managers will get S$15 per hour.

Full-time crew members will be able to earn S$469 (RM1,500) a month in Malaysia and up to S$2,200 a month in Singapore.

As for part-time crew members, they will get S$2.25 (RM7.21) per hour in Malaysia. Their Singapore counterparts may be paid up to S$11 per hour.

4Fingers Malaysia also highlighted the perks of the job, which include free meals, staff discounts, and medical benefits, among others.

Some netizens say differences are reasonable

The stark pay gap for similar positions under the same restaurant brand incited some heated discussions.

A few netizens stated that the difference was especially unfair given the current climate of inflation.

Some also claimed that other restaurants offer much better pay than 4Fingers.

On the other hand, there were those who said that it’s reasonable for Singapore to offer higher salaries.

They explained that since the cost of living in Singapore is higher, it’s only logical to grant higher pay to employees.

In addition, users pointed out that the recruitment advertisement from Malaysia lists its starting salaries.

Since the Singaporean one states its maximum pay, employees could actually be getting a lot less than that.

The salaries offered at 4Fingers Malaysia are in line with the nation’s new minimum wage law, which took effect in May.

According to the new guidelines, employers are legally required to pay their workers at least S$470 (RM1,500) a month, or S$2.25 (RM7.21) per hour.

All workers deserve a living wage

Due to the exchange rate, it can seem like those working in Malaysia are receiving a salary that’s unfairly low compared to their Singapore counterparts.

However, comparisons should also take into consideration the costs of living in the respective countries.

In any case, at the end of the day, all employers should ensure that they are paying their staff a decent living wage.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Job Malaysia on Facebook.

